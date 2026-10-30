Obama Versus Trump and November 2026 Elections

Chido Nwangwu writes that in a couple of days in November, 2026, the battle of the political leadership and grassroots battalion will begin to show the results of the American contentious politics.

U.S. former President, Barack Obama, campaigning on October 24, 2026 at one of his political rallies for this midterm November elections, depicted incumbent President Donald Trump as an agent of “chaos and cruelty and corruption.” He said that Trump’s policies – especially Trump’s war on Iran – caused the inflation in the country.

Obama pointedly argued that “this administration’s actions are directly responsible for rising costs…. The current president chose to make a series of bad decisions. Most importantly, he decided to start an unnecessary war that nobody asked for, nobody voted for…. Now, two years ago, there were a lot of people who weren’t crazy about the guy’s character, but they were frustrated about post-Covid inflation,”

Obama did not spare Trump where he mocked Trump’s very prominent gold accents and other construction work the nativist, controversial politician has added to the White House.

In a major put down of Trump, Obama noted: “He’s got the White House looking like Saddam Hussein opened a Cheesecake Factory.”

He asked “Does anybody really think this guy in the White House right now is spending all that time thinking about these issues? I mean, I don’t know if you’ve noticed, but he seems very focused on home renovations. He should be on HGTV.”

The former President came to support Amy Acton, the Democratic party’s governorship candidate, former Sen. Sherrod Brown in Ohio; and in Michigan he campagned with Abdul El-Sayed (for Senate) and Jocelyn Benson for Governor.

Trump has been calling El-Sayed “Mohammad.”

Obama believes that the November, 2026 midterm election offers an opportunity for a “course correction.”

He predicted that “After two years of chaos and cruelty and corruption and incompetence, the likes of which we have not seen in modern times, you get the chance to say, ‘Enough’s enough. We are going to change right here in Ohio.” Only a few hours ago, Obama visited Atlanta, the iconic city of American civil rights, where he campaigned for Senator Jon Ossoff and Keisha Lance Bottoms, the Democratic Party candidate for governor of Georgia.

Obama recalled about Trump: “Two years ago, there were a lot of people who weren’t crazy about the guy’s character, but they were frustrated about post-Covid inflation…. They were seeing prices go up, and they heard him make a bunch of promises to get costs under control. This administration’s actions are directly responsible for rising costs. The current president (Trump) chose to make a series of bad decisions. Most importantly, he decided to start an unnecessary war that nobody asked for, nobody voted for.”

Next week, in a couple of days this November, the battle of the political leadership and grassroots battalion will begin to show the results of the American contentious politics.

-Nwangwu, Founder & Publisher of the first African-owned, U.S-based newspaper on the internet, USAfricaonline.com, established USAfrica multimedia networks in 1993 in Houston. Follow @Chidö247