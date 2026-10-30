Ego, Alleged Graft Set Awka Anglican Communion on Fire

David-Chyddy Eleke reports that the very foundation of Christianity is being threatened in the Anglican Church, as the Primate, Henry Ndukuba; Archbishop of the Province of the Niger and Bishop of Awka Diocese, Alexander Ibezim; the Diocesan Board and other members are embroiled in war.

Things are deteriorating very fast in the Province of the Niger, Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, Awka Diocese. With the fast turn of events, Christianity no longer looks like a religion of tolerance and obedience, and the very people giving her the tag are its leaders. The Province of the Niger is one of the 14 Provinces of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion). It was created in 2002. It is made up of nine dioceses, all within Anambra State. They include Awka, Aguata, Amichi, Ihiala, Mbamili, Niger West, Nnewi, Ogbaru Dioceses, and the mother diocese and oldest diocese in Nigeria, Diocese On the Niger (Onitsha).

The specific tag of the Diocese On The Niger as being the oldest in Nigeria gives a glimpse of its importance to the religious body in Nigeria. The province is headed by Archbishop Alexander Chibuzo Ibezim, who also doubles as the Bishop of Awka Diocese. He was ordained Bishop of Awka Diocese in 2010 in circumstances some church members had claimed were rigged to favour him, and nine years after, in 2019, we was elected the Archbishop of the Province of the Niger, to oversee the nine dioceses.

Genesis of Crisis

Early in his administration, both as Bishop and Archbishop, Ibezim had encountered challenges with some people expressing unhappiness about his administration of the church, but there was nothing really concrete to hold onto. But Ibezim’s real problems appeared in 2025 when a member of the church, Prince Echezona Bonti Onuigbo wrote a petition submitted to the Enugu Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) through his lawyer, Chief G. Tagbo (SAN) of Ike Ike Associates.

The petition alleged that Archbishop Ibezim authorized / facilitated the sale of church-owned lands belonging to Diocese of Awka valued at over N2billion without the mandatory approval of the Board of Trustees, who are the legal custodians of church assets. The petition also complained of what was described as voracious wealth acquisition and shortchanging of allies, and alleged that proceeds were converted / some transferred to personal account. Also, Multiple plots at Ifite, Awka, Amansea, Ngozika Estate, were put up for sale at tens of millions to over N100m each. This prompted the EFCC to open investigation into the matter.

The Archbishop denied all these copiously. There were rumours at some point that Ibezim started evading arrest by EFCC, and then another that he was later arrested, but the clergy man dismissed all these, insisting he was only invited and because he had nothing to hide, he honoured the invitation, answered some questions and was later released. Not taking things lightly, especially as his character was at stake, he also approached the court to clear his name. Though he had also earlier obtained an injunction, on Sept 9, 2025, from Anambra State High Court, restraining EFCC and Bonti Onuigbo from arresting/detaining him. It was renewed by consent on Oct 14, 2025.

Comes the Suspension

As things got worse, Primate of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), Most Rev. Henry C. Ndukuba, got into the picture and directed Ibezim to proceed on six months’ leave with immediate effect amid investigations. Ndukuba, in a letter dated Tuesday, October 13, 2026, also announced the appointment of the Bishop of the Diocese of Aguata, the Rt. Rev. Samuel Ezeofor, as Supervising Bishop of the Diocese of Awka and Coordinating Bishop of the Province of the Niger during Ibezim’s absence.

The letter, addressed to Ibezim, stated that the decision followed recent developments in the Diocese of Awka, where the archbishop had been at the centre of various allegations and events which, according to the Primate, had raised concerns about the integrity and reputation of the Church of Nigeria.

He explained that the administrative measure was intended to allow a fair and thorough investigation into the allegations, while creating room for the restoration of peace and reconciliation in the Diocese of Awka. He specifically clarified that the leave did not constitute a disciplinary sanction, but was an administrative step to facilitate an impartial inquiry into the state of affairs in the diocese.

Ibezim Fights Back

Not willing to give up his position, and in what looked like attempt to clear his name, Archbishop Ibezim headed to court and challenged his suspension. To some others, this moved racked of a major insubordination to constituted authority, which is one of the cardinal message of Christianity.

In Suit No A/371/2026 – The Most Rev. Alexander Ibezim vs The Most Rev. Henry Ndukuba & Most Rev. Blessing Enyindah, filed same day he was suspended, Oct 13, 2026 at High Court of Anambra State, Awka Judicial Division through his lead counsel, B.E.I Nwofor( SAN) Ibezim asked the court to clear him of the allegations, insisting that no due process under church constitution was followed. He contended that no formal charge was ever preferred against him, no presentment served, and no ecclesiastical trial held. Therefore any letter of suspension / compulsory leave / removal / retirement / dismissal is unconstitutional, ultra vires, null and void.

Ibezim argued in the suit that section 29(1) chapter V relied upon by the Primate to suspend him only gives general supervisory powers but does not empower the Primate to compel a sitting Archbishop/Bishop to proceed on six months compulsory leave and appoint another Bishop to take over.

He relied on section 4, Canon X, which entitles a Bishop to remain in office until mandatory retirement age of 70 years, and asked the court to affirm that.

Church Board Sides Ibezim

While the back and forth continued, the Diocesan Board of the Church which represents the lay people of the diocese has taken side with its bishop, absolving him of all allegations. In an emergency board meeting presided over by B.E.I Nwofor who is the Lord Chancellor of the Diocese and also doubles as the lead counsel for Ibezim in a communique issued after the meeting reechoed the lack of powers by the Primate to sack Ibezim.

In the communique made available to newsmen after the emergency meeting, which was signed by Lord Chancellor, Diocese of Awka Anglican Communion, Sir B.E.I Nwofor, Synod Secretary, Ven. K.E.N Chukwukamma, and Lay Synod Secretary, Mr Eugene Chukwudi Okonkwo, the board said: “The Board rejects the appointment of His Lordship, Rt. Revd Samuel C. Ezeofor as supervising Bishop of Awka Diocese and Coordinating Bishop of Province of the Niger. His Grace, The Most Revd Henry C. Ndukuba, Archbishop Metropolitan and Primate of All Nigeria, His Lordship Rt. Revd Samuel C. Ezeofor and many members of the Church of Nigeria are fully aware of the pendency in court of these cases and are duty bound in law to refrain from doing anything whatsoever to interfere with the subject matters of the suits until the determination of the cases by the court.”

The War Begins

Not even the reference to the church’s laws that the Primate had no powers to suspend the Bishop could stop Bishop Samuel Ezeofor from immediately assuming his position as Supervising Bishop of Awka Diocese. To him, Ibezim had proceeded on leave as instructed, and he had taken charge.

The first casualty of Ezeofor’s assumption of office was the Diocesan Chancellor, Sir B.E.I Nwofor, who was removed from office on Saturday. In a letter, dated Saturday, October 17, 2026, and written on the letterhead of the Diocese of Awka, Ezeofor accused Nwofor of allegedly using his position to undermine the authority of the Primate of the Church of Nigeria and defying lawful directives issued by the church leadership.

In the letter addressed to Nwofor from Emmanuel Chambers, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Ezeofor declared him unfit to continue as Chancellor of the Diocese of Awka. The letter, signed by Ezeofor in his capacity as Supervising Bishop, accused the senior lawyer of engaging in activities intended to undermine the authority of the Primate and bring the Church of Nigeria into disrepute. It stated that the alleged conduct was incompatible with his continued service as Chancellor of a diocese under the Church of Nigeria, and necessitated his removal.

Unrelenting Ibezim Sits Tight

As the drama continued, Archbishop Ibezim is not relenting. He has stuck to his position, insisting he is only being fought by dark forces. The clergy man who surprisingly showed up at the Cathedral Church of St Faith, Awka during last Sunday service said he was in church to pray for the church and against the battles against him. His appearance at the service was against the directive of the Primate, who suspended him from all church activities. A defiant Ibezim while speaking with the congregation said: “Please, at this time of trial, at this moment, let us recognize that we are not fighting against flesh and blood. It is a spiritual warfare. It is the battle against principalities. Battle, not of flesh and blood, but against principalities. Principalities are spiritual agents, powers, rulers of the darkness of this world, spiritual weaknesses in high places. So our battle is not the battle of flesh and blood. Bible is enjoining us that we should not fight physically. This is not a time to fight with gun or fight with cutlass; but it is a fight that is spiritual.”

Though Ibezim is fighting his war with prayers, he is not leaving out guns. This is evident in the number of security men that accompanied the revered clergyman to church on that Sunday. He may have noticed of plans to disgrace him out of office and did not want to be caught napping. For example, Bishop Ibezim’s security on Sunday would leave one thinking where God’s powers to protect his people was, especially as the Bishop always preaches to the lay faithful of God’s powers to protect. His security consisted of conventional and unconventional operatives drawn from the Nigeria Police Force and the state vigilante services, known as Agunechemba.

The Bishop may not be alone in the fight as his younger brother who is the Deputy Governor of Anambra State, Dr Onyekachi Ibezim, was also in church with security men attached to his office. It was not exactly known if his presence was to give support to his brother or a regular church attendance, but his presence with his security and full paraphernalia of office gave stronger protection to the cathedral which is known to be the enclave of Bishop Ibezim.

Where the People Stand

Though the church currently stands very polarized, a larger chunk of members of the church spoken to by this reporter have dismissed Bishop Ibezims claim of innocence, while some insist that the best way to clear his name was to step aside for six months and allow an impartial investigation into the matter.

A member of the church, Mr Tony Okafor in his admonition to the Bishop said: “This is deeply concerning to many who believe that the Church should remain a beacon of peace, humility, discipline, and reconciliation. At this critical juncture, I respectfully urge you (Ibezim) to allow the sleeping dog to lie. As a father in the faith and a senior priest in God’s vineyard, you have a responsibility not only to defend your position but also to preserve the unity, dignity, and progress of the Church. No personal disagreement, however serious, should be permitted to overshadow the spiritual mission of the institution we all cherish.

“Your Grace, leadership also entails teaching younger clergy how to respect constituted authority, obey lawful directives, and pursue disagreements through established ecclesiastical channels. The Church cannot effectively preach obedience, humility, and submission if its leaders appear unwilling to model these virtues when tested by difficult circumstances. Equally important, an investigation is not a declaration of guilt. It is a process for establishing facts, examining allegations, and arriving at an informed conclusion. The presumption of innocence must be respected, but so must legitimate investigative processes. Allowing an impartial investigation to proceed should not be interpreted as an admission of wrongdoing; rather, it can demonstrate confidence in the truth and commitment to institutional accountability. You have an opportunity to demonstrate such statesmanship by stepping back from confrontation, allowing due process to prevail, and creating room for genuine reconciliation.”