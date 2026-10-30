Imo NYSC Members’ Kidnap: Bus Driver, Witness Identify Five Suspects Arrested by DSS

The driver of the bus conveying the 20 prospective members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) kidnapped in Imo State on Independence Day has identified five suspects arrested by the Department of State Services (DSS) as the persons who allegedly attacked the bus and abducted the passengers.

Another prosecution witness, Mr Light Timothy, also told the Imo State High Court that he saw two of the five suspects wielding AK-47 rifles shortly after the abduction along the Owerri–Mgbidi–Onitsha Expressway.

The witnesses gave their testimonies on Friday at the resumed trial of the five suspected kidnappers.

Both witnesses maintained during their evidence-in-chief and cross-examination that they saw the defendants allegedly commit the offences of conspiracy, hostage-taking and unlawful possession of arms.

The bus driver, who testified as the third prosecution witness, told the court that he could clearly identify the first defendant as the person who initially approached his bus on the day of the attack, clutching an AK-47 rifle.

He also told the court that the first defendant was the person he saw marching the 20 prospective corps members into a nearby bush after taking them hostage.

In his testimony, Timothy said that, aside from sighting the first and second defendants after the abduction, he also identified both men as those who attacked the bus during an identification parade conducted at the DSS state office.

During cross-examination, defence counsel requested the bus driver’s identity card.

The trial judge, Justice Emeka Orafu, confirmed that the colour photograph on the identity card presented by the driver looked very much like him.

Thereafter, the testimonies of both witnesses, alongside the driver’s identity card, were admitted in evidence.

Justice Orafu adjourned the trial to November 3, 4, 5 and 6, 2026, for continuation of hearing.