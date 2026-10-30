IATA: Rejection Rate of Nigerian Visa Application Highest among African Travellers

Chinedu Eze

A report by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) has revealed that African travellers face so much barriers in international travel, with records indicating that Nigerians face the highest international travel barriers with over 40 per cent rejection level from major countries of the world.

According to the report, African travellers are the most likely to have been discouraged from visiting destinations, based on immigration requirements.

IATA explained that complexity, followed by cost, remained the main concern among those deterred by entry requirements and biometric adoption is among the lowest across the regions, but interest in digital travel solutions is among the strongest of all regions.

The research records showed that the overall UK visa refusal rate for Nigerian applicants stood at 33.1 per cent historically (2005 through the first quarter of 2026), which is more than double the UK’s global average refusal rate of 14.8 per cent.

Recent records showed that in 2024, UK rejected about 77,706 Nigerian applications; rejected at a 33.5 per cent refusal rate. In 2025, about 77,571 Nigerian applications refused at a 33.1 per cent refusal rate; while in first quarter of 2026, refusal rate climbed to 35.4 per cent.

It was learnt that the rejection rate of standard visitor visa was at the rate of 30 per cent to 38 per cent and out of more than 4.06 million total visa decisions involving Nigerians over the 21-year period, 1,344,595 applications were refused.

According to official US Department of State data, the adjusted refusal rate for Nigeria B1/B2 (business and tourism) visitor visa applicants is 57 per cent for the fiscal year 2025, which is up from 46.51 per cent in fiscal year 2024.

These are as follows: fiscal year 2025, 57 per cent and fiscal year 2024, 46.51 per cent. Common reasons for rejection are the failure to overcome the legal presumption of immigrant intent (that is proving you have strong economic and social ties to return to Nigeria).

Also, the Schengen visa rate rejection rate for Nigerian applicants is 45.9 per cent (based on European Commission data).

In 2024, the rejection rate was 45.9 per cent (50,376 denied out of 111,201 total applications. In 2025, 46.7 per cent was rejected which is 51,680 not issued out of 110,603 applications.

Reports showed that the cumulative denial rate over a 15-year period (2009–2024) sits around 42.1 per cent, with rates rising from 40.8 per cent in 2023.

The global average rejection rate for Schengen visas is roughly 14.8 per cent to 18 per cent, making Nigerian and African applicants significantly more likely to face a denial.

It was learnt that the rejection rates for Nigerian applicants depend heavily on which Schengen country’s consulate processes the paperwork. So, there is usually high rejection rate for Belgium (62.32 per cent); highest approval rate for Switzerland (79.40 per cent), which means lower rejection rate. According to Visa Chance Checker, France receives the largest number of applications from Nigeria.

Common reason for rejection includes documentation errors or missing paperwork; insufficient proof of financial means; weak social or economic ties to Nigeria (doubts about returning).

According to travel delegation coordinator, Racheal Adewunmi Lasisi, about 111,201 Nigerians applied for Schengen visas in 2024. 45,376 were approved. That is a 45.9 per cent rejection rate — meaning almost one in two Nigerians who apply for a Schengen visa were refused.

“Nigeria ranks 3rd worst in the world for Schengen rejections, behind only Bangladesh and Senegal. And the rate is getting worse, not better. Every rejected application costs a non-refundable €90 (approximately ₦160,000+),” Lasisi said.

According to her, across all rejections globally, about is €316 million is lost by applicants who never set foot in Europe.

“Here are some numbers you need to understand: – Belgium rejected 62.32 per cent of Nigerian applications in 2024 — the highest refusal rate of any Schengen country for Nigerians. – Switzerland approved 79.40 per cent — the most favorable approval rate. – France received the most applications from Nigeria (the largest volume), which means a weak application has more competition to survive. African applicants overall are 8 times more likely to be refused a Schengen visa than Asian applicants.

“The most common reasons Nigerian Schengen applications are refused: — Insufficient financial proof (not showing the required €45–50 per day minimum for the stay) — Applying at the wrong embassy (you must apply at the embassy of the country where you will spend the most days) — Weak ties to Nigeria — no property, dependants, or employment that compels you to return — Submitting to a generic agent who produces the same template cover letter thousands of other people used Travel insurance is legally mandatory for Schengen applications — minimum €30,000 medical coverage. Not optional. Not suggested. Required,” she further said.

Generally, reports indicate that Africa faces disproportionate high rates of visa rejection in Europe, the Americas, and Asia due to a combination of socioeconomic factors, strict consular policies and systemic bias.

These include doubt about the intention to return. Consular officers frequently cite “reasonable doubts about the applicant’s intention to return home” as the primary reason for denial. This is judged through subjective assessments of local employment, income stability, and family tie.

There are also economic disparities, as low and middle-income African nations face severe economic gaps compared to wealthy destination countries. Applicants often struggle to meet strict financial thresholds, such as high minimum bank balances or blocked accounts (e.g., France requiring $25,000 to $30,000 for student visas).

Many believe that the one that affect Nigerians most is systemic and structural bias. Research by organizations like Henley and Partners and the Diaspora Africa Forum have indicated that African Schengen rejection rates reached roughly 30 per cent to 50 per cent, far exceeding the global average (around 17.5%). Analysts describe an inbuilt skepticism toward African passports and low “passport power”.

Some countries (including the EU and the US) frequently use visa policies as political tools or leverage to force African states into accepting the deportation of unauthorized migrants or third-country nationals.

In Africa, non-refundable visa application fees (costing tens of millions of dollars collectively across the continent) create a heavy financial burden, alongside restricted access to appointment slots that often force applicants to travel to neighboring countries or deal with illegal slot-reselling mafias.

IATA said the results of its 2026 Global Passenger Survey (GPS) highlighted three major trends in passenger behaviour and expectations.

It noted that biometrics are becoming mainstream and interest in digital passports is growing: Passengers are embracing biometric identification to reduce repeated document checks and show strong interest in using digital passports for check-in and more personalized services at booking.

It also observed that Artificial intelligence (AI) was already changing how passengers plan travel: From finding flights and comparing fares to discovering their next destination, passengers are making AI part of their travel planning.

IATA added that entry requirements are a growing barrier to travel, as more passengers say immigration requirements have discouraged them from visiting a destination.

Observers are of the view that many Africans long to leave their countries to the West because of hardship occasioned by bad governance. They concluded that improved economic situation in many African countries would go a long way in cutting down the desperation of Africans to leave the continent.