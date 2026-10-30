UBA Breaks New Ground with Google Pay for Visa, Mastercard Users

Kayode Tokede

United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, has set new standards in digital banking by being the first to enable Google Pay for eligible Visa and Mastercard users, reinforcing its commitment towards delivering innovative, secure and convenient payment solutions.

With this development, eligible customers can now make fast and convenient digital payments using compatible devices, further enhancing their banking experience and expanding access to modern payment technologies.

UBA’s Directorate Head, Cards, Orry Seem, highlighted the importance of making everyday banking and payments simpler for customers.

“Our customers live busy lives, and the way they pay should make those lives easier. For many of them, the phone is the first thing they reach for, so it makes sense for it to become their wallet too,” she said.

She added, “Being the first bank in the country to be enabled on Google Pay reflects our commitment to enabling customers to transact locally and internationally, wherever Google Pay is accepted. At UBA, putting the customer first means bringing the best of global innovation home.”

UBA’s Group Head, Brands, Marketing and Corporate Communications, Alero Ladipo, said the move reflects the Bank’s broader ambition to lead the adoption of innovative digital payment solutions and deliver greater value to customers.

“Digital payment in Nigeria is growing fast, and customers expect more ways to pay. Making Google Pay available to our Visa and Mastercard cardholders gives them a simple, fast option for everyday purchases, backed by the security of their UBA cards,” Ladipo said.

She noted that embracing global payment platforms early gives customers more choice while strengthening UBA’s position as a leader in digital banking across its markets.