Civil Service Strategic for Nigeria’s $1 Trillion Economy Target by 2030, Says Abel

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja





Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mr. Olumuyiwa Abel, has underscored the strategic role of the Federal Civil Service as a catalyst for Nigeria’s economic transformation and the actualisation of President Bola Tinubu’s target of a $1 trillion economy by 2030.

Abel made the assertion at the 2026 Council of Retired Federal Permanent Secretaries (CORFEPS) Week Colloquium and the unveiling of the CORFEPS Journal on Public Policy and Governance, held at the Rotunda, Tafawa Balewa House, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abuja.

Abel maintained that achieving the ambitious economic target would require a capable, innovative, productive, and results-driven civil service capable of translating government policies into measurable outcomes, improved service delivery, and sustainable national development.

He stated that prevailing economic uncertainties, fiscal pressures, and technological disruptions had made institutional efficiency, professional competence and effective policy implementation more critical to national development.

According to him, the success of Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda depended not only on the formulation of sound policies but also on the ability of the civil service to provide objective policy advice, implement government decisions efficiently, and remain accountable to citizens.

He explained that the Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan 2026-2030 (FCSSIP30) would build on the achievements of the preceding FCSSIP25, with renewed emphasis on digital transformation, simplified administrative processes, and improved performance management.

Abel, however, emphasised that delivering on the objectives of FCSSIP30 would require a fundamental shift in the mind-set, work ethics, and institutional culture of public servants.

He called for a workforce that embraced innovation, professionalism, accountability, and a strong commitment to results, stating that an efficient civil service remains indispensable to the successful implementation of government policies and programmes.

In his remarks, Vice President Kashim Shettima, represented by Special Adviser to the President on Power and Infrastructure in the Office of the Vice President, Mr. Sadiq Wanka, observed that national aspirations could only be achieved when public institutions effectively translated government policies into tangible results.

He commended CORFEPS for providing a platform for experience-sharing, policy reflection, and institutional learning in support of Nigeria’s development.

Delivering the keynote address, former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Boss Mustapha, highlighted the indispensable role of the civil service in maintaining administrative continuity, strengthening inter-institutional coordination, and sustaining governance across successive administrations.

Mustapha maintained that good governance required merit-based recruitment and career progression, stronger alignment between performance and promotion, objective and evidence-based policy advice, as well as accountability for results.

He also stressed the importance of strengthening collaboration between CORFEPS and the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation to promote mentorship, preserve institutional memory, and support serving public servants.

Earlier, Chairman of CORFEPS, Alhaji Yayale Ahmed, underscored the importance of sustained engagement between serving and retired public servants.

Ahmed stated that the wealth of experience accumulated by retired officers remained a critical resource for addressing contemporary governance challenges.

He called for deliberate efforts to preserve institutional memory, promote knowledge-sharing across generations, and provide constructive policy insights to strengthen the Federal Civil Service.

He also applauded the unveiling of the CORFEPS Journal on Public Policy and Governance, describing it as a platform for documenting administrative experiences and advancing informed policy discourse.