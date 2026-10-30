Alli Assures Workers of Prompt Payment of Entitlements as Oyo Doctors, LAUTECH ASUU Begin Strike 

• Knocks Makinde for insensitivity

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Oyo State, Senator Sharafadeen Alli, has assured all categories of workers in the state employ of prompt payment of salaries, allowances and all other entitlements, if elected in the 2027 election.

His assurance came on the heels of industrial actions embarked upon by medical and dental officers in the state employ and lecturers at the Ladoke Akintola University (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso.

While medical workers’ strike commenced on Monday, members of LAUTECH branch of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), started an indefinite strike on Thursday.

The strike has left patients in public hospitals helpless and essential healthcare services unavailable to the people of the state.

Condemning Governor Seyi Makinde for ignoring doctors’ and lecturers’ strike and continuing with his presidential campaign, Alli accused him of insensitivity to the plight of the masses and thousands of students attending the Ladoke Akintola University (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso.

A statement by Bisi Oladele, Director of Media and Publicity, Senator Sharafadeen Alli Campaign Organisation (SSACO), said Senator Alli described the industrial actions as deeply troubling, particularly against the backdrop of persistent complaints about inadequate medical personnel, poor equipment and deteriorating facilities in government-owned hospitals across the state.

Assuring prompt payment of workers’ salaries and entitlements when elected, Alli, according to the statement, questioned how a government that repeatedly proclaims workers’ welfare as its priority could allow disputes involving payment of allowances and implementation of the 2025 FG-ASUU agreement to degenerate into industrial disputes, thus hampering critical healthcare and education service delivery.

The SSACO noted that the demands made by members of the Association of Medical and Dental Officers (AMDO) are not unreasonable as they concern the payment of outstanding allowances and the restoration of salaries of medical personnel transferred from field assignments to the Ministry of Health.

Neither are the demands for implementation of the FGN-ASUU agreement, payment of outstanding entitlements including promotion arrears and provision of facilities for LAUTECH ASUU members.

The organisation said Alli is particularly concerned that the industrial action involves the already overstretched medical workforce in the state, warning that the withdrawal of their services will further worsen healthcare delivery in public hospitals.

“At a time when Oyo State government hospitals are struggling with shortages of medical personnel, inadequate equipment and other operational challenges, the state can ill-afford the prolonged withdrawal of services by its doctors and dental officers.

“The consequences are borne not by government officials who can afford private medical care, but by ordinary citizens, particularly pregnant women, children, pensioners and low-income families who depend on public healthcare facilities. Eveey additional day of this strike raises serious concerns about access to emergency treatment, continuity of care and the welfare of vulnerable patients.

“Worse still, Governor Makinde has chosen the comfort of a political jamboree in the South East over the urgent responsibility of safeguarding the health and lives of his people and education of future leaders.

Rather than remain at his duty post to resolve a crisis that has further crippled an already struggling public healthcare and education system, the governor is busy chasing the mirage of an illusory presidential ambition.

“It is the height of misplaced priorities for a governor who endlessly trumpets his commitment to workers’ welfare. For Makinde, the allure of presidential power appears to have eclipsed the solemn obligations of his present office. Oyo State deserves a governor focused on governance, not one distracted by the intoxicating but increasingly unrealistic dream of occupying Aso Rock.” The statement said.

The campaign organisation appealed to the striking medical personnel and lecturers to remain open to meaningful dialogue while recognising their right to pursue legitimate employment demands through lawful means.

It further called for immediate contingency arrangements to protect patients requiring emergency and life-saving medical attention for the duration of the industrial action, stressing that health and lives of Oyo State residents must remain paramount.

“Unlike Governor Makinde, Senator Alli will place the welfare of healthcare professionals, education and the wellbeing of the people at the heart of his administration. His government will prioritise prompt payment of salaries and allowances, constructive engagement with medical personnel and the provision of modern equipment and essential facilities in public hospitals,” the statement concluded.