2027: Tinubu Has No Competence, Energy to Rule, Says Peter Obi in Anambra, Enugu

Benjamin Nworie in Abakaliki and Gideon Arinze in Enugu





Presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, has said President Bola Tinubu did not have the competence and energy to rule the country, saying it was the reason Tinubu could not spend up to 36 days to go around the country to campaign for his 2027 general election.

Speaking at a town hall in Abakaliki, the former governor of Anambra State, noted that he didn’t want people of Ebonyi State to vote for him because he was an Igbo person but because he was qualified to be the president of the country.

He further challenged Tinubu to visit the state and explain what he has achieved and what he used the money he has been borrowing to do for the past three years.

“President Tinubu does not have the competence to run Nigeria. He does not have the energy to run Nigeria. He should pack his things, go home and rest.

“Let nobody divide the South East. I don’t want the people of Ebonyi to vote for me because I am from the South East. I don’t want you to vote for me because I am an Igbo person.

“My dear people, I want you to vote for me because I am qualified to be the President of this country. I want you to vote for me because I am the leading candidate.

“I want President Tinubu to come to Abakaliki to tell the people what he has done in the past three years. I want him to come to Abakaliki to tell you what he used the money he has been borrowing to do for the past three years.

“I want him to come to Abakaliki to tell Nigerians what he has used their money to do. He said he will not come for campaign.

“President Tinubu has stayed over 260 days out of Nigeria yet, he cannot spend up to 36 days to go round Nigeria to tell the people what he has been doing for the past three years. We will not do that.”

‘Tinubu Should Go Round and Tell Nigerians What He Has Done or Go Home’

Also, at a townhall in Enugu, Obi challenged Tinubu to tour the country and account for his performance in office before seeking another term in 2027.

Obi, who spoke at the Hall Meeting, attended by his running mate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, said Nigerians deserved to know what the president had achieved with the funds borrowed and revenue generated by his administration.

“Let other candidates move around and tell Nigerians what they will do for them. Your president said he will not campaign across Nigeria. He must come and campaign and tell the people what he has to offer.

“He has been travelling outside the country. Let him take 36 days and go round and say what he has done with billions of dollars borrowed and the ones we earned.

“Whoever wants to be president must go round and account for his time. The job requires energy and time. Let him say what he has done before we give him another one.

“I will unite Nigeria as president. I will secure Nigeria. I will not be president and someone will kidnap our children, and we will not enter the bush together,” he said.

In his remarks, a former presidential adviser, Pat Utomi, said Nigeria could become one of the best places to live if genuine change was achieved.

“The time is now for genuine change to happen. We need to ensure that people come out massively, vote and defend their votes,” Utomi said.

The senator representing Anambra Central, Victor Umeh, described Obi and Kwankwaso as leaders ready to serve the country, urging supporters to mobilise for the election.