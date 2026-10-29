Oloworaran: PenCom to Roll Out Healthcare Support for Retirees November

James Emejo in Abuja

Director General, National Pension Commission (PenCom), Ms Omolola Oloworaran, Wednesday revealed that the commission will unveil a healthcare programme for retirees next month.

The move is part of efforts to reduce medical expenses that erode pension income and undermine the financial security of senior citizens.

She spoke at the Senior Citizens Fair, with the theme, “Pension for All: Building a Secure Future Together,”

in Abuja, held as part of activities marking National Pension Week 2026.

She said the PenCare initiative was undergoing a pilot phase ahead of its nationwide implementation, with the programme designed to improve retirees’ access to healthcare and address concerns over the rising cost of medical services.

The initiative is expected to help pensioners manage healthcare expenses after retirement, when limited and often fixed incomes leave many vulnerable to rising living costs and unexpected medical bills.

Oloworaran said the commission was committed to integrating healthcare into retirement protection, stressing that Nigerians who had spent years in public and private service deserved to live with dignity without struggling to afford essential medical treatment.

She explained that the formal inauguration, initially scheduled to hold today had been postponed due to scheduling constraints.

The health iniatiative seeks to address a critical dimension of retirement security, as healthcare expenses can quickly consume pension payments and leave retirees with fewer resources for food, housing and other basic needs.

Beyond healthcare access, the PenCom DG identified disparities in pension payments among retirees in similar circumstances as another concern requiring urgent attention from the relevant authorities.

She said the commission would continue to strengthen the policies, laws and regulations governing pension administration to protect beneficiaries and improve retirement outcomes.

Oloworaran also urged retirees to provide feedback on their experiences with the pension system, noting that such engagement would help the commission identify service gaps and develop more responsive policies.

She reaffirmed PenCom’s commitment to working with labour unions and other stakeholders to resolve pension-related concerns and improve service delivery.

Speaking at the event, PenCom’s Commissioner for Finance, Dr. Charles Efe-Emukowhate, said healthcare support would help retirees preserve more of their pension income for other essential expenses.

He commended President Bola Tinubu for approving the settlement of ₦758 billion in inherited pension liabilities, describing the move as a significant commitment towards addressing outstanding pension obligations.

Emukowhate also assured pensioners that the commission would sustain regulatory oversight of the pension industry, protect retirement savings and ensure that beneficiaries received their entitlements as and when due.

He, however, warned retirees against fraudsters offering unrealistic investment returns, particularly schemes promising to double their savings.

He advised pensioners to verify unsolicited investment proposals with PenCom or their Pension Fund Administrators before committing their funds, warning that retirees could lose their savings to fraudulent operators.

Meanwhile, Consultant Geriatrician and Founder of JBS Gerontology Centre, Dr. Olutoyin Akande-Ajala, urged retirees to adopt healthy ageing practices to preserve their independence and quality of life.

Speaking virtually at the fair, she explained that healthy ageing did not necessarily mean living without illness but managing medical conditions effectively while retaining the ability to perform everyday activities.

She advised older persons to exercise regularly, eat balanced diets, undergo routine medical examinations, monitor their blood pressure and blood sugar levels, and adhere to prescribed medications.

Akande-Ajala also urged retirees to seek prompt medical attention for persistent symptoms, including recurrent falls, unexplained weight loss, worsening memory and prolonged fatigue, rather than dismissing them as inevitable consequences of ageing.

She emphasised the importance of maintaining social relationships, engaging in mentally stimulating activities and seeking appropriate support for depression, loneliness and significant memory changes.

The geriatrician further urged families to respect older persons’ independence and involve them in decisions affecting their health and welfare.

The Senior Citizens Fair brought together retirees, pension beneficiaries, pension professionals and other stakeholders to discuss healthcare access, financial security and strategies for improving retirement outcomes.

The event featured wellness activities, health screenings and pension information sessions, including information on PenCare and the process of registering for health insurance.

The fair formed part of PenCom’s broader efforts to promote retirement security and improve the welfare of pensioners.