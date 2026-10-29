Stretford Hill Executes Structural, MEP Works for Canary Points Headquarters

Stretford Hill Limited has executed the structural and mechanical, electrical and plumbing (MEP) works for Canary Points Headquarters, a five-storey commercial building in Lekki, Lagos, commissioned on October 27.

The commissioning ceremony was attended by Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr Kadri Obafemi Hamzat; Chairman of Canary Point Holdings, Kayode Lambo; the company’s Group Managing Director, Idris Ibrahim; and other government officials, business leaders and industry stakeholders.

As the main contractor for the structural and MEP works, Stretford Hill handled the building’s structural construction from foundation to roof slab, as well as the installation of its mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems. Other aspects of the development, including interior finishing, were undertaken by specialist contractors, alongside the contributions of consultants and other project stakeholders.

Speaking on the project, Stretford Hill’s Chief Executive Officer, Engr. Lakunle Runsewe, said the successful execution of commercial developments depended on engineering precision, coordination and collaboration among project teams.

“On a project like this, the structural elements and building services must work together to ensure the building functions as an integrated facility. Achieving that requires careful planning, effective coordination and consistent attention to quality,” he said.

“At Stretford Hill Limited, we remain committed to demonstrating the capabilities of indigenous construction expertise through sound engineering, professional accountability and the consistent delivery of quality work.”

The commissioning adds to the portfolio of commercial developments delivered with the involvement of indigenous construction firms.