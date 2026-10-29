Jobberman Launches ‘Her Next Move’ Campaign to Advance Female Inclusion Through Free Skills Training

Jobberman Nigeria, Nigeria’s leading career development and recruitment solutions company, has launched ‘Her Next Move’, a campaign designed to empower young Nigerian women with practical skills and confidence to pursue career opportunities and participate more fully in the workforce.

Through free online training, the initiative supports women aged 18 to 35 as they prepare to enter the workplace, advance into better roles or explore freelance and gig work.

Built around the message ‘Your Future. Your Skills. Your Move’, the campaign places female inclusion at the centre of career development, encouraging women to take an active role in shaping their professional futures. It connects the ambition to progress with an accessible starting point: learning skills that can help women prepare for their next opportunity.

‘Her Next Move’ recognises that career progress looks different for every woman. For a graduate, it may mean preparing for a first job. For a woman already working, it may involve developing the skills to take on greater responsibility or pursue a new role. For another, it may mean understanding how to navigate freelance work and participate in the global gig economy. The campaign brings these aspirations together through a shared emphasis on learning, preparation and action.

This Initiative by Jobberman in partnership with Mastercard Foundation promotes two courses: Jobberman Soft Skills Training and Becoming a Successful Global Gig Worker. Both courses are free, with a free certificate upon successful completion.

Jobberman Soft Skills Training focuses on workplace readiness, helping participants build the professional skills needed to navigate work and prepare for career progression. Becoming a Successful Global Gig Worker introduces participants to the demands and opportunities of freelance and gig work, supporting women interested in exploring career paths beyond traditional employment.

By making the training and certification available at no cost, ‘Her Next Move’ reduces the financial barrier to participation and encourages more young women to invest in their professional development. Its focus extends from raising awareness of learning opportunities to helping participants follow through and complete their chosen course.

To bring the campaign to life, Jobberman is working with young creators who are sharing personal stories about ambition, career transitions and the role of learning in their journeys. Through videos, social media posts and follow-up conversations, the creators encourage young women to reflect on their own goals and identify the practical steps they can take towards them.

These stories are intended to make career development relatable, connecting everyday aspirations with opportunities to learn. Across the campaign, the question “What is your next move?” invites women to define progress for themselves and begin preparing for it.

‘Her Next Move’ reinforces Jobberman’s and Mastercard Foundation’s commitment to supporting career development and expanding access to learning for young Nigerian women. By combining free skills training with relatable storytelling and encouragement to take action, the campaign seeks to help more women feel prepared to pursue their ambitions.