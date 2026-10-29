IIM Africa Named Global Finalist at Digital Preservation Awards 2026

Bennett Oghifo

The Institute of Information Management Africa (IIM Africa) has been recognised as one of three international finalists for the International Council on Archives (ICA) Award for Collaboration and Co-operation at the Digital Preservation Awards 2026, organised by the Digital Preservation Coalition (DPC), in Warsaw, Poland.

First introduced in 2004 and now held every two years, the award is described by the DPC as the leading international celebration of achievement in digital preservation. The 2026 edition received a record 46 nominations from 18 countries, from which the judges selected three finalists in each of the seven categories. The award was presented on Thursday, October 15, 2026 at the No Time To Wait 10 Conference, hosted by the National Film Archive – Audiovisual Institute (FINA) in Warsaw, Poland, where IIM Africa was represented by its Global President and Chairman, Ambassador (Dr) Oyedokun Ayodeji Oyewole, FIIM.

IIM Africa was shortlisted for its Digital Preservation Capacity Building and Collaboration Initiative. The initiative brings together archives, universities, government agencies and professional partners across countries to build the skills, governance and practices needed to keep digital records authentic, accessible and usable over time. To date, it has trained several hundred professionals and supported institutions across the region.

In his reaction, the elated Ambassador Oyewole said, “To stand among the three global finalists for this award is a tribute to every partner, member and Fellow who has worked with us. It confirms that African institutions are not only participants in the global digital preservation agenda but contributors to it.

“This recognition strengthens our determination to expand professional capacity building, promote international collaboration and support institutions in developing the competencies and governance practices needed to preserve their digital information for future generations.”

In its determination to build on this recognition, IIM Africa said it would continue to advance digital preservation capacity through professional education, certification, institutional partnerships and knowledge-sharing. The Institute therefore expressed its readiness to welcome collaboration with archives, universities, government institutions, regulators, international professional bodies and development organisations interested in strengthening digital preservation across Africa and beyond.

IIM Africa congratulated all finalists across the seven 2026 award categories and expressed appreciation to the Digital Preservation Coalition, the International Council on Archives and the judging panel.