NISO to Advance Integrated Electricity Market

The Managing Director and Chief Executive of the Nigerian Independent System Operator (NISO), Bello Mohammed, has proposed a NISO–State Technical Working Group to strengthen collaboration with state stakeholders.

Mohammed argued that this will also help to advance the development of an integrated electricity market in line with the Electricity Act 2023.

He made the proposal while making a presentation at the National Workshop on the Electricity Act 2023, at the State House Auditorium, Presidential Villa, Abuja, the organisation said ina. statement.

Mohammed also proposed an annual energy planning summit involving NISO and the states to assess energy resources and forecast electricity demand. He stressed the importance of harmonised technical standards, data sharing and effective coordination between state electricity markets and the interconnected national grid.

Other proposals, according to the statement,include developing a national state coordination framework, institutionalising integrated planning and adopting a phased implementation roadmap.

He explained that the goal is not to centralise electricity markets, but to ensure they work together effectively within a reliable and well-managed electricity system.