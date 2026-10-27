BOI Establishes 15 Tech Hubs, Supports Young Fashion Entrepreneurs with Solar Power Installation

Dike Onwuamaeze

The Bank of Industry (BOI) has said that it created 15 tech and innovation hubs across the country, which have impacted over 9,220 aspiring entrepreneurs and led to the creation of 950 startups.

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Bank of Industry (BOI) is Dr. Olasupo Olusi disclosed this in a chat with newsmen in Lagos.

This, he said, were executed under the “BOI Innovation Tech Hub Program,” as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

He said the creation of innovative hubs were based on the recognition of the pivotal role that technology and innovation play in driving economic growth, fostering entrepreneurship, and solving pressing societal challenges.

He said the BOI has created has created 15 tech and innovation hubs across the country since 2018, which have impacted over 9,220 aspiring entrepreneurs and led to the creation of 950 startups across the nation.

“The bank’s objective in funding and sponsoring Tech/Innovation hubs is to nurture talent, drive economic development and fostering collaboration and knowledge sharing. We aim to provide aspiring entrepreneurs and innovators with the resources, mentorship and infrastructure they need to turn their ideas into reality. Through hackathons, and incubation programs, we empower individuals to unleash their full potential and drive positive change in their communities.

“Through these hubs we have contributed to the development of vibrant ecosystems that attract investment, create jobs, and spur entrepreneurship. These hubs have driven economic activity, attracting startups, investors, and talent, and fostering a culture of innovation that propels entire industries forward. By fuelling innovation, we not only strengthen the competitiveness of our economy but also position ourselves at the forefront of technological advancement,” he said.

According to him, tech and innovation hubs provide platforms for collaboration, enabling individuals and organisations to exchange ideas, share knowledge, and form partnerships.

He said: “The hubs facilitate cross-pollination of ideas, encourage interdisciplinary collaboration, and foster a culture of open innovation. Through initiatives such as networking events, workshops, and knowledge-sharing sessions, we create opportunities for meaningful connections and collective learning, driving innovation at scale.”

Speaking on the intervention, Lead Youth and Skills Thematic Champion at BOI, Mrs. Aderonke Akinluyi, said that the project reflected the bank’s commitment to removing practical barriers that prevent young Nigerians from turning their skills into sustainable enterprises.

Akinluyi said: “For young entrepreneurs, access to reliable power is not simply an infrastructure issue; it is a productivity, competitiveness and, ultimately, a livelihood issue. By providing these fashion entrepreneurs with clean and dependable energy, we are helping them lower their operating costs, which will ultimately increase their profit margins.

“At the BOI, in line with our youth and skills thematic area, our commitment is to equip young Nigerians with the skills and resources to build enterprises that translate their potential into sustainable economic value.”

Highlighting the impact of the installation, the Secretary, Lagos Island Artisans, Adebayo Kafayat Adebukonla, said that reliable electricity is already improving how beneficiaries serve their customers.

Adebukonla said: “Before this solar installation, constant power outages made it difficult to meet deadlines and grow our businesses. Now, with a reliable and steady electricity supply, we can deliver finished clothes to our customers on time while reducing our carbon footprint. This has boosted customer confidence and it is inspiring more young people in our community to pursue careers in fashion design.”