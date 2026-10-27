NERC Holds Training on Handling of Customer Complaints 

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), has concluded a three-day capacity-building programme for members of its Forum Offices across the country.

The training, themed: “Strengthening Forum Members in Delivering Quality Rulings and Resolution of Complaints,” is designed to enhance the capacity of forum members in effectively adjudicating customer complaints and resolving disputes within the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI).

Welcoming participants to the programme, the Chairman of NERC, Dr. Musiliu Oseni, represented by the Director, Economic Regulation Division, Mr. Abba Terab, commended the members for their commitment to safeguarding consumer rights and contributing to improved service delivery by Electricity Distribution Companies (Discos).

“It is important that we continue to strengthen your capacity and keep you abreast of developments within the electricity market, particularly changes in the legal and regulatory framework. This will ensure that you are well informed and better equipped to discharge your responsibilities in resolving customer disputes with the Discos,” he said.

Also speaking, NERC Commissioner, Stakeholder Management Division (SMD), Mrs. Aisha Mahmud, represented by the Head, International Relations and Stakeholder Secretariat, SMD, Mrs. Regina Osuagwu described the contributions of Forum Members as invaluable to both NERC and electricity consumers nationwide.

She noted that the electricity sector has witnessed significant reforms in recent years, making continuous training essential for effective complaint resolution.