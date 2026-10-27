EPIDEMIC OF COUNTERFEIT BEVERAGES 

COSMAS ODOEMENA argues for life imprisonment for counterfeiters

It is tempting to demand the ultimate punishment for those who manufacture counterfeit alcohol in Nigeria. The scale of the crime warrants our deepest fury. Recent regulatory crackdowns have exposed a terrifying reality: in open markets from Aba to Lagos, unscrupulous syndicates are bottling slow-acting poison camouflaged as premium spirits, killing innocent citizens and shattering families.

In response, prominent voices within NAFDAC and the presidency have called for a drastic escalation in legal retribution, advocating the death penalty for fake product dealers. While the moral outrage driving this demand is entirely justified, channelling it into state-sanctioned executions is a dangerous, short-sighted misdirection. Capital punishment will not deter these syndicates. Only systematic, uncorruptible institutional reform can dismantle them.

To understand why this crisis evokes such anger, we must look at the horrific physical and emotional devastation these counterfeiters inflict. This is not a victimless economic crime or a simple trademark dispute; it is premeditated mass poisoning. When a criminal syndicate introduces industrial chemicals like methanol into bootleg gin or whisky to cut costs, they pour a lethal toxin directly into human bodies. Every sip launches a silent assault on internal anatomy, destroying the liver and burning through the kidneys. The physical results are catastrophic: sudden, permanent blindness, acute organ failure, and agonizingly painful deaths.

The damage, however, extends far beyond physical health. The psychological trauma rippling through our communities is immense. Families are subjected to the sudden, shocking grief of losing healthy loved ones to a casual, everyday drink. Survivors who escape with their lives but lose their sight face a devastating psychological battle against severe depression and anxiety as they adjust to a dark, dependent reality. On a larger scale, this epidemic breeds a pervasive paranoia. It destroys our collective peace of mind and erodes the basic everyday trust required to live and do business together.

Why does this trade thrive so flagrantly across our commercial hubs? The answers lie at the intersection of economic desperation, regulatory blind spots, and civic silence. Counterfeiters exploit the current inflationary climate, offering deep discounts to retailers or bleeding fake batches into legitimate inventories to pad profit margins. Furthermore, community enforcement remains highly reactive. In many instances, illegal packaging operations function for years in crowded neighbourhoods while residents look the other way. This civic complicity gives these syndicates the breathing room they need to thrive.

Yet, we must look past the immediate symptoms of this crisis to fix the root cause. The call for the death penalty is an emotional response to a broken system. We see the cycle play out constantly in the national media: a grand spectacle is made where a parade of bootleggers and counterfeiters are displayed on television, handcuffed alongside rows of seized, toxic products. It satisfies our immediate thirst for justice.

Yet, in no time at all, these very same individuals are quietly back on the streets, free to return to their deadly activities. Even when regulatory agencies claim that suspects are out on bail, the reality on the ground reveals a revolving-door justice system. Wealthy syndicates routinely exploit legal loopholes, slow courts, and institutional corruption to buy their freedom and resume their trade.

This frustrating cycle proves a total fallacy: the belief that the cruelty of a punishment automatically deters a crime. The truth is that criminals are not deterred by how harsh a sentence is, but by how likely they are to get caught and convicted. The calculated greed driving these counterfeit kingpins operates on a simple risk-versus-reward matrix. If a producer knows that a media parade is the highest hurdle they have to clear, and that a loophole or a well-placed bribe will shield them thereafter, the threat of the gallows means absolutely nothing. They operate under the comfortable assumption that they can always buy their way out of trouble—just like the bandits, terrorists, and kidnappers who continue to exploit the same structural fractures in our nation.

Furthermore, introducing the death penalty carries immense, irreversible risk within a judicial framework that battles deep systemic vulnerabilities. An execution leaves absolutely no room for human error. Given the institutional challenges within police investigations, the lack of reliable tracking, and the susceptibility of lower courts to influence, the risk of wrongful convictions is dangerously high. Nigeria risks a scenario where desperate, low-level warehouse labourers or small-time distributors are sent to the gallows to satisfy public anger, while the wealthy, politically connected kingpins who finance these syndicates use their immense resources to buy immunity.

Instead of pursuing sensationalist legislative changes, Nigeria must focus on hitting counterfeiters where it hurts most: their pockets and their freedom. The National Assembly should look toward mandating life imprisonment with hard labour rather than executions. When a syndicate leader knows that being caught means spending the rest of their days facing grueling physical work behind bars, alongside the immediate, permanent seizure of every home, luxury vehicle, bank account, and legitimate business tied to their enterprise, the economic incentive vanishes completely.

While NAFDAC deserves immense praise for its intensified daily enforcement raids, public health cannot be protected by reactive regulatory measures alone. Legislative machinery must move with greater urgency. The National Assembly must review penal codes to ensure the legal framework treats beverage counterfeiting not as a minor regulatory infraction, but as a severe felony akin to manslaughter. When a merchant knowingly bottles industrial chemicals for human consumption, they are committing slow-motion homicide, and the judiciary must sentence them to the maximum weight of the law.

Ultimately, institutional and civic transparency remain the primary prescription to heal this broken supply chain. Hospitality stakeholders—nightclubs, hotels, lounges, and event planners—must enforce ironclad, auditable procurement chains, completely banning the purchase of alcohol from unverified, third-party vans or grey-market distributors. Simultaneously, legitimate international and local spirit manufacturers must step up by aggressively deploying un-clonable, scannable QR verification seals on all packaging to empower the end consumer at the point of pour.

We can no longer afford to laugh off “fake drinks” as a humorous, expected hazard of the Lagos nightlife experience. It is a lethal healthcare crisis draining our medical infrastructure, cutting short the potential of our youth, and filling hospital wards with preventable chronic illnesses. The next time a cork is popped and a glass is raised, remember that in a compromised market, the price of entry is paid in cash, but the final bill is settled in tissue, blood, and years cut short from a human life. We must sanitize our supply chains today, or continue to watch our tomorrow get poured down the drain.

Dr Odoemena is a Consultant Family Physician in Lagos