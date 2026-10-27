ALTERNATIVE ENERGY IS REVIVING SMALL BUSINESSES

Across Nigeria, alternative energy is breathing new life into small businesses, reducing operating costs, creating employment opportunities and opening new pathways for economic growth. From roadside phone-charging outlets and barbershops using rechargeable clippers to solar-powered viewing centres, hotels, restaurants, offices and farms, entrepreneurs are increasingly finding ways to overcome persistent electricity challenges.

For many business owners, access to alternative power has become more than a convenience; it is a lifeline. Rechargeable lights, portable power stations, solar panels, inverters and battery storage are enabling businesses to operate for longer hours, serve customers more efficiently and reduce their dependence on expensive petrol and diesel generators.

For years, unreliable electricity and rising fuel costs have constrained Nigeria’s micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs). Many entrepreneurs have struggled with shrinking profit margins, interrupted operations and the high cost of generator maintenance. Alternative energy is helping to ease these pressures, allowing businesses to redirect some of their savings towards expansion, improved services and better staff welfare.

One significant but often overlooked benefit is the potential to improve employees’ earnings. When businesses spend less on fuel and electricity, the savings can create room for owners to increase staff salaries, provide incentives, improve working conditions or employ additional workers. Although such improvements depend on actual savings and business performance, lower energy costs can give entrepreneurs greater flexibility to reward employees and retain valuable staff.

The impact extends across several sectors. Solar-powered irrigation systems enable farmers to pump water for cultivation, particularly during dry seasons, while solar refrigeration helps traders preserve food, fish and other perishable goods. Viewing centres can screen football matches with fewer interruptions, while hotels, restaurants, retail outlets and cybercafés can maintain essential services more reliably.

Beyond supporting existing businesses, the renewable energy sector is generating new opportunities for solar installers, technicians, equipment distributors and maintenance providers. It is creating demand for technical skills, encouraging youth entrepreneurship and contributing to the development of a growing green economy.

The Federal Government deserves recognition for initiatives aimed at encouraging investment in cleaner energy. Financing interventions through the Bank of Industry (BOI) and programmes supporting solar adoption demonstrate the role development finance can play in expanding access to renewable energy. Applicable customs duty concessions on eligible equipment can also help reduce costs and encourage wider adoption.

Nevertheless, the high initial cost of solar installations, battery replacement and quality equipment remains a major obstacle for many small businesses. Expanding affordable financing, strengthening product quality standards and providing technical support would help more entrepreneurs benefit from these solutions.

Nigeria’s energy transition should therefore be viewed not merely as an environmental objective but as a practical economic development strategy. Reliable and affordable power improves productivity, protects livelihoods and strengthens business competitiveness.

Ultimately, every solar-powered shop, rechargeable barber’s clipper, illuminated roadside stall and irrigated farm represents an opportunity to build a more resilient economy. With sustained government support and greater private-sector investment, alternative energy can help Nigerian businesses move beyond survival towards sustainable growth—while creating jobs, improving staff welfare and giving business owners greater capacity to reward the people who contribute to their success.

Kenechukwu Aguolu, kenerek1@gmail.com