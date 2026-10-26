Second Citizenship, Global Mobility Take Centre Stage at Investment Migration Event

Iyke Bede

Discussions around second citizenship, international mobility and generational wealth planning featured prominently at a cocktail event hosted by Passport Legacy, a Swiss-owned investment migration advisory firm operating under PL Group, in Lagos.

The event featured the Chief Executive Officer of Grenada’s Investment Migration Agency (IMA), Thomas Anthony, who discussed the Caribbean country’s Citizenship by Investment (CBI) programme, its investment options and the benefits available to prospective applicants.

Anthony highlighted Grenada’s access to regional markets through economic arrangements, including the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), as well as opportunities for investors interested in establishing businesses in the country.

He also discussed the relevance of Grenadian citizenship to the United States’ E-2 Treaty Investor visa, which allows eligible Grenadian nationals to apply to establish or direct businesses in the US, subject to applicable investment and other requirements.

On application timelines, Anthony said decisions on straightforward applications could be reached within six to eight months of submission, depending on individual circumstances.

The discussion also covered the programme’s real estate investment option, particularly the distinction between the prescribed investment holding period and the duration of citizenship. Anthony explained that disposing of an eligible investment after the required holding period does not, in itself, terminate citizenship once lawfully granted, subject to applicable laws and programme requirements.

He further noted that Grenadian citizenship could extend to eligible subsequent generations in accordance with the country’s citizenship laws and registration requirements, highlighting its potential relevance to long-term family planning.

Managing Director of Passport Legacy Nigeria, Weyinmi Oritsejafor, said the firm’s services went beyond citizenship and passport acquisition to include real estate, government advisory and private client services.

Furthermore, she said the group has real estate interests in Cyprus, Greece, Thailand, Bali and Dubai, alongside government advisory engagements in Argentina and São Tomé and Príncipe.”