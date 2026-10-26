  • Monday, 26th October, 2026

Tinubu Felicitates Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, On Re-Election For Record Fourth Term

Nigeria | 20 minutes ago

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has felicitated his friend and President of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, on his reelection for a record fourth term.

The president also reiterated Nigeria-Brazil multilareral cooperation and historical ties.

Tinubu, in a six-paragraph release issued on Monday stated inter alia: “I congratulate my friend, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva of Brazil, on his re-election for a record fourth term.

“Your renewed mandate offers an opportunity to strengthen the longstanding friendship and historical ties between Nigeria and Brazil.

“As two leading nations of the Global South, we can promote economic integration and advance our shared interests in a rapidly changing global order.

“I look forward to expanding cooperation in trade and investment, agriculture and food security, energy, oil and gas, manufacturing, science and technology, education, aviation, and cultural exchange.

“I affirm Nigeria’s continued commitment to working with Brazil to strengthen multilateral cooperation and advance shared priorities in Africa, South America, and across the Global South.

“On behalf of the people of Nigeria, I wish you a successful new term in office.”

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