Adepoju, Ikpeba, Agu to Feature at Bet9ja-CANEX Football Carnival in Lagos

Iyke Bede

Former Super Eagles players Mutiu Adepoju, Victor Ikpeba, Alloy Agu, and Garba Lawal will feature in coaching roles at the Legends Football Game Celebrity Football Carnival, scheduled for November 8, 2026, at the Mobolaji Johnson Stadium, Onikan, Lagos.

The event, organised by Bet9ja in collaboration with CANEX, will bring together former Nigerian internationals and entertainment industry personalities for a day of football and entertainment.

Bet9ja Chief Executive Officer, Ayo Ojuroye, said the initiative would bring together former football stars and contemporary entertainment personalities while supporting charitable causes.

“At Bet9ja, we believe the power of football extends far beyond the pitch. This event brings together the legends who inspired a generation and the personalities shaping today’s culture, while creating an opportunity to give back through our Celebrity 5-A-Side competition. It reflects our commitment to connecting people through sport, entertainment and meaningful community impact,” he said.

The carnival will feature a Legends Football Game, a Celebrity 5-A-Side competition, music and other entertainment activities scheduled to begin at noon, with the Legends Football Game expected to take place later in the evening.

The winning team in the Celebrity 5-A-Side competition will have its prize money donated to a charitable foundation selected by its captain.

The organisers said the captains, participating teams and entertainment line-up would be announced in the coming weeks.