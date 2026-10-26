  • Monday, 26th October, 2026

NUJ Sokoto Correspondent Chapel Mourns Olugbemi

Nigeria | 4 hours ago

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Correspondents’ Chapel, Sokoto State chapter, has been thrown into mourning following the death of its member, Mr. Adeniyi Olugbemi.

Olugbemi, a veteran journalist and prolific writer, died last Saturday, leaving his colleagues, friends and the entire media community in Sokoto State in deep shock and sorrow.

Reacting to the sad news, the Chairman of the Chapel, Mr. Ankeli Emmanuel, described Olugbemi as a hard-working and easy-going fellow, who was deeply committed to the ethics and practice of journalism.

Ankeli stated that Olugbemi has left a vacuum that will not be easy to fill, stressing that the Chapel has lost a gem whose presence, experience and counsel will be sorely missed.

He further described the late journalist as a prolific writer, whose pen gave voice to the voiceless and whose reports shaped public discourse in every state where he practised.

Also reacting, the Secretary of the Chapel, Musa Ubandawaki, said Olugbemi was a dedicated colleague whose humility, diligence and passion for the job endeared him to many within and outside the profession.

Late Adeniyi Olugbemi hailed from Yelwa in Ogun State, and built a rich and remarkable career that spanned several leading media organisations across Nigeria.

He was a former correspondent of the Tribune Newspaper in Yola, Adamawa State, before he later joined The Sun Newspaper and then the Taraba State Newspaper, where he continued to distinguish himself.

He also joined The Punch Newspaper, where he rose to become the Bureau Chief in Sokoto, and also had a stint with Leadership Newspaper, where his analytical depth and fearless reporting stood him out.

Before his death, Olugbemi founded his own publication, The Guild Magazine, through which he continued to mentor young journalists and promote responsible journalism in Sokoto and beyond.

The Correspondents’ Chapel has condoled with his family, friends,s and associates, praying to God to grant them the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss, as colleagues pray that his soul rests in peace.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.