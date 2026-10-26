NUJ Sokoto Correspondent Chapel Mourns Olugbemi

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Correspondents’ Chapel, Sokoto State chapter, has been thrown into mourning following the death of its member, Mr. Adeniyi Olugbemi.

Olugbemi, a veteran journalist and prolific writer, died last Saturday, leaving his colleagues, friends and the entire media community in Sokoto State in deep shock and sorrow.

Reacting to the sad news, the Chairman of the Chapel, Mr. Ankeli Emmanuel, described Olugbemi as a hard-working and easy-going fellow, who was deeply committed to the ethics and practice of journalism.

Ankeli stated that Olugbemi has left a vacuum that will not be easy to fill, stressing that the Chapel has lost a gem whose presence, experience and counsel will be sorely missed.

He further described the late journalist as a prolific writer, whose pen gave voice to the voiceless and whose reports shaped public discourse in every state where he practised.

Also reacting, the Secretary of the Chapel, Musa Ubandawaki, said Olugbemi was a dedicated colleague whose humility, diligence and passion for the job endeared him to many within and outside the profession.

Late Adeniyi Olugbemi hailed from Yelwa in Ogun State, and built a rich and remarkable career that spanned several leading media organisations across Nigeria.

He was a former correspondent of the Tribune Newspaper in Yola, Adamawa State, before he later joined The Sun Newspaper and then the Taraba State Newspaper, where he continued to distinguish himself.

He also joined The Punch Newspaper, where he rose to become the Bureau Chief in Sokoto, and also had a stint with Leadership Newspaper, where his analytical depth and fearless reporting stood him out.

Before his death, Olugbemi founded his own publication, The Guild Magazine, through which he continued to mentor young journalists and promote responsible journalism in Sokoto and beyond.

The Correspondents’ Chapel has condoled with his family, friends,s and associates, praying to God to grant them the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss, as colleagues pray that his soul rests in peace.