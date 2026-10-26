ARCON Honours Osaren Emokpae with Award

The Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON) has honoured Chairman of Mindshare Communications Limited, Professor Osaren Philips Emokpae, with the Frontrunner Award for his pioneering contributions to Nigeria’s advertising industry, particularly in media independent practice.

The award was presented at the maiden edition of the ceremony in Lagos, which brought together captains of the advertising industry, government representatives and other distinguished guests.

Organised by ARCON, the event is expected to become an annual affair, providing a platform to celebrate individuals whose contributions have helped shape the growth and direction of advertising practice in Nigeria.

With more than three decades of experience spanning marketing communications, strategic planning, media management, education and entrepreneurship, Professor Emokpae has played a part in shaping the development of Nigeria’s advertising industry. His contribution to media independent practice stands out, particularly his role in establishing the Media Independent Practitioners Association of Nigeria (MIPAN).

A scholar, strategist, educator and entrepreneur, Professor Emokpae began his career at Unilever, where he rose to the position of Senior Brand Manager for Household Cleaning Products. He later joined Insight Communications as an Account Director before moving to Troyka Holdings as its pioneer Group Executive Director, Strategic Planning.

During his 13 years at Troyka, he also served as Chief Executive Officer of All Seasons Mediacom Limited, which became Nigeria’s first full-service media independent company. The company helped change the way media planning and buying were approached in the country’s advertising market.

His involvement in media independent practice grew out of a concern about the need for advertisers to measure and justify their advertising expenditure more scientifically. Working with other leading practitioners, including former classmates and colleagues from Lever Brothers, Professor Emokpae championed the formation of MIPAN and gave the association its name. Senator Akin Odunsi was invited to serve as its pioneer chairman, while Professor Emokpae became its founding president. He later served as a trustee and patron of the association. He and Dr Thorpe started a research programme to provide the necessary data for scientific Media Planning.

His work in this area helped advance the case for specialised media planning and buying, as well as media inventory management as a distinct professional practice within Nigeria’s advertising industry.

Professor Emokpae is the founder and Chairman of Mindshare Communications Limited, an advertising and communications agency in Nigeria. Beyond his corporate responsibilities, he has contributed to the development of the profession through teaching, research, public lectures and mentorship.

His career extends well beyond advertising. Through the Havilah Open Door Group, he has built businesses across education, consulting, advertising, security, logistics, courier services, export, trading and events, creating employment opportunities for thousands of people across Nigeria. He has also chaired the boards of LAPO Microfinance Bank and LAPO NGO for 21 years, alongside other board appointments.

Across business and ministry, he has mentored young leaders in Nigeria, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Europe and the Caribbean, reflecting a commitment to leadership development that extends beyond the organisations he has led.

The Forerunner Award celebrates Professor Emokpae’s record of vision, pioneering effort and service, with particular emphasis on his contribution to the growth of Nigeria’s advertising industry and the advancement of media independent practice.

For Mindshare Communications, the award marks a proud moment for the agency and its Chairman, whose career has bridged industry practice, scholarship, entrepreneurship, service and Ministry. The launch of the annual ARCON event also creates an opportunity to celebrate the contributions of other practitioners whose work continues to influence the profession.