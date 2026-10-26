Women Groups Demand End to Child Marriage in Nigeria

Segun James

Women’s Rights Organisations under Renewed Women’s Voice and Leadership Nigeria (RWVL-N) have demanded an end to child marriage and protection of the girl-child rights.

They also want the assurance that every girl has the opportunity to complete her education, make informed decisions about her future and reach her full potential.

The organisations, in a statement by Communications Specialist, Emmanuel Olonade, said they demanded an end to child marriage and greater investment in girls’ rights in the country.

As part of activities commemorating the International Month of the Girl Child, the organisations called on parents, government institutions, traditional and religious leaders, educators and community stakeholders to take urgent and collective action against child marriage and other harmful practices that threaten the safety, dignity and future of girls.

Under the theme: “End Child Marriage; Invest in Girls’ Rights,” the organisations engaged girls and young people across different communities through school-based activities, interactive discussions, debates, drama presentations and online conversations.

These activities created platforms for girls to speak about the challenges they face, understand their rights and demand meaningful action to protect their futures.

In Abuja, the Association of Women in Social Work and Humanitarian Activities Network (ASWHAN) joined students and teachers of Spiritan International Girls Secondary School, Lugbe, to commemorate the month.

Students, teachers and ASWHAN staff emphasised the responsibility of parents and guardians to support girls’ education, nurture their aspirations and provide opportunities for them to contribute meaningfully to society.

In Bauchi State, the Fahimta Women and Youth Development Initiative (FAWOYDI) engaged schoolgirls from Alkaleri, Bauchi and Ganjuwa Local Government Areas at Government Girls College, Bauchi.

Through drama and a debate on “Early Girl Child Marriage: Should It Be Abolished?” the students highlighted the harmful consequences of early marriage and called on parents, government and community leaders to protect girls’ rights and ensure they remain in school.

Speaking during the engagement, FAWOYDI Executive Director, Amina Suleiman, stressed that child marriage deprives girls of their childhood, disrupts their education and exposes them to responsibilities they may not be physically or emotionally prepared to handle.

She called for stronger child-protection mechanisms, safe learning environments, mentorship opportunities, vocational training and life-skills development. She also urged parents, teachers, traditional rulers and religious leaders to work together to prevent child marriage and ensure that girls participate in decisions affecting their lives.

Similarly, the Gender and Development Action (GADA) engaged students at Government Girls’ Secondary School, Big Qua, Calabar, Cross River State, through an interactive teen-talk session.

The discussion provided girls with an opportunity to ask questions and share concerns about abuse, gender inequality, teenage pregnancy and support for survivors.

Participants were encouraged to understand their rights, speak out against violations, challenge harmful stereotypes and remain in school.

The Young Urban Women Movement Nigeria (YUWMN) also convened an online conversation on child marriage, bringing together 45 participants to examine the social, economic and cultural factors that contribute to the practice.

The conversation featured developmental journalist and gender advocate Lois Tofunmi; youth advocate and project manager Khadijat Tijjani; women’s rights advocate and YUWMN Southwest Zonal Coordinator Rehanat Amusu; and gender-based violence expert Niri Goyit.

Participants identified poverty, gender inequality, cultural pressure, insecurity and limited access to education as factors that increase girls’ vulnerability to child marriage.

They called for stronger enforcement of existing laws, gender desks in police stations, community-based monitoring mechanisms and safe spaces for girls. They also emphasised the need to work with traditional and religious leaders to challenge harmful social norms and strengthen prevention and response mechanisms for girls at risk.

Across these engagements, a common message emerged: girls must not be forced into marriage at the expense of their childhood, education, safety and aspirations.

Their voices must be heard, their rights respected and their choices protected.Child marriage is a violation of children’s rights with far-reaching consequences for education, health, personal development and social and economic participation.

Addressing it requires sustained action from families, communities, institutions and government, alongside stronger systems for preventing abuse and supporting survivors.

The women’s rights organisations therefore, call on the federal and state governments to strengthen the implementation of child-protection laws, improve access to quality and inclusive education, provide safe spaces for girls and ensure that protection services are accessible to children at risk.

They also urged parents and guardians to prioritise their daughters’ education and wellbeing, while encouraging community and religious leaders to challenge practices that place girls’ futures at risk.

The organisations further called on schools, civil society groups, the media and development partners to sustain public awareness, expand mentorship and life-skills opportunities, and create platforms where girls can participate meaningfully in decisions affecting their lives.