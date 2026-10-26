Door-to-Door Movement Donates Buses to 14 State Coordinators

The PBAT Door-to-Door Movement founded by High Chief Government Ekpemupolo, popularly known as Tompolo, has presented buses to its coordinators in 14 states to strengthen grassroots mobilisation and rally support for President Bola Tinubu ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

The National Coordinator of the movement, Sunday Asuku, who handed over the buses yesterday in Abuja, said the vehicles would enable the coordinators to reach local government areas, wards, polling units, and households to mobilise votes for Tinubu’s re-election.

Asuku explained that the latest presentation was intended to strengthen the operations of state coordinators, noting that vehicles previously distributed were primarily meant for local government coordinators.

“Like I just mentioned, we have visited 14 states so far. The vehicles we gave them in those states are mainly meant for the local government coordinators to enable them to coordinate the affairs of their respective local governments.

“But this is going directly to the office of the state coordinators. This is going to assist them to manage the affairs of the entire state,” he said.

He charged the beneficiaries to intensify grassroots engagement and establish an effective feedback mechanism through which information from the field would be communicated to the movement’s national secretariat.

“We are expecting them to give us feedback, go from local government to local government, ward to ward, unit to unit, and from door to door. All reports and feedback will be sent back to the national secretariat,” Asuku said.

The national coordinator expressed confidence in the state coordinators, describing them as trusted members of the movement who had worked with its leadership for a considerable period.

He said the movement had established mechanisms to monitor its activities and ensure that the resources provided to the coordinators were properly managed.

“They know how best to take care of what has been kept in their custody. We have everything about them. They are not aliens to us. They are not strangers to us. We’ve been working as a team. So, I think there’s no cause for alarm,” he said.

Asuku attributed the provision of the vehicles to the movement’s founder and grand patron, Tompolo, whom he commended for supporting the group’s mobilisation efforts.

He said Tompolo believes Tinubu deserved another term to consolidate the achievements of his administration, adding that the vehicles would ease the work of the coordinators and expand the movement’s reach across the country.

“Our Founder and Grand Patron, High Chief Dr Government Ekpemupolo, popularly known as Tompolo, has made us understand that the president is doing well.

“He has done well in his first term. He should be given more time to consolidate what he has started in the last three and a half years,” Asuku said.

He described Tompolo as a leader committed to democracy and the welfare of Nigerians, expressing appreciation for his continued support for the movement.

The national coordinator also appealed to Nigerians, particularly youths and women, to support Tinubu’s re-election bid, arguing that continuity would enable the administration to consolidate its development agenda.

He maintained that the president had made contributions to infrastructure, human capital development, and other sectors, urging voters to consider the country’s future rather than ethnic and religious affiliations when making political choices.

“It is not the time to play tribal politics; it’s not the time to go after religious sentiments; it’s the time to see the future of Nigeria,” he said.

Asuku expressed optimism that Nigeria could strengthen its position in Africa through improvements in technology, the economy, and security, urging citizens to support the president’s agenda.

“We are charging Nigerians, especially the youth and women, men, everybody in the country, to see reasons why they should support and vote for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” he added.

Speaking shortly after receiving the buses, the Lagos State Coordinator, Hon. Amosu Kazeem Oluwatomi, commended Tompolo for supporting Tinubu’s re-election bid, describing the gesture as evidence that the president’s support extended beyond his home region.

“It is so gratifying that a non-Lagosian, a non-South Westerner, is deeming it fit to support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at this time. It shows that the level of acceptance of the president cuts across every nook and cranny of Nigeria,” Oluwatomi said.

Similarly, the Kwara State Coordinator, Omuiyadun Hammed Dimeji, said the vehicles would enable the movement to educate residents on government policies and the impact of the Tinubu administration’s reform agenda.

He argued that the initiative was not intended to spread political propaganda but to encourage voters to assess the administration based on its policies and their effects on citizens.

He maintained that governance should be judged by policies and their impact on the people, adding that the Movement had been taking its message to communities across Kwara State.

“What is governance? Governance is about policies, and we have been going all out to pinpoint to the people the impact of the reform agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at their doorsteps and within their vicinity,” he said.

Dimeji expressed confidence that voters in Kwara State would support Tinubu and other candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 elections.