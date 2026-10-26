Ebola Index Case in Stable Condition Before Evacuation Abroad, Says Pate

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate, has said that index case for Nigeria’s first imported Ebola virus disease was clinically in stable condition before being moved to Switzerland Monday morning.

Pate who confirmed the evacuation of the Ebola patient via his X- handle said he granted the approval for referral treatment abroad on behalf of the federal government

“I Confirm that, with my approval, earlier this morning, the index case for Nigeria’s first imported Ebola virus disease departed Abuja for Switzerland.

“The index patient was clinically much improved, stable, conscious, communicating, and her clinical laboratory test results closing towards baseline.

“This does not mean she is not still infectious, hence the strict protocols in place” he said.

According to the Minister, the patient was evacuated along with her spouse whom he said has remained asymptomatic.

“I thank all the various clinical staff for the high quality care they provided the patient as well as the public health personnel who ensured the evacuation was carried out in line with best public health measures for such evacuations.

“We will provide further updates later this afternoon after the patient and her spouse lands successfully in their destination.

“All public health measures are continuing to ensure successful containment of the imported virus. I urge Nigerians to remain vigilant and rely on information from credible sources”, Pate added.