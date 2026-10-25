HAPPY BIRTHDAY, REVEREND

ERASMUS IKHIDE pays tribute to Peter Obadan, former deputy governor of Edo State

In the grand, tumultuous, and often unpredictable tapestry of Nigerian political history, where the fickle currents of political expediency threaten to erode the very bedrock of moral principle, few public figures stand with the unyielding composure, pristine integrity, and towering dignity of Reverend Peter Esechie Obadan.

To observe his life at the milestone of 76 years is not merely to engage in the arithmetic of counting calendar years of human existence; it is to immerse oneself in an epochal seminal of moral courage, spiritual devotion, and selfless public governance.

As a former Deputy Governor of Edo State, a puritanical cleric, a fearless NADECO pro-democracy crusader, an irrepressible builder of men, and a community patriarch, Rev. Obadan embodies a rare and breathtaking synthesis of heavenly calling and earthly statesmanship—a leader whose life story serves as a glowing and enduring motivation toward the sacred task of nation- building.

Long before he ever stepped into the high-friction arena of executive governance, Rev. Peter Obadan forged his character in the crucible of Christian ministry. In a public domain frequently compromised by shifting alliances and ethical relativism, his pastoral journey has been distinguished by a puritanical adherence to truth, righteousness, and absolute transparency.

For Obadan, faith was never an ornamental cloak to be worn on Sundays and discarded in the corridors of political power; it was, and remains, the non-negotiable blueprint for daily existence and leadership. His clerical stewardship established an unassailable precedent of high-octane ethics and uncompromising honor.

In every sermon delivered, every soul pastored, and every community counsel offered, he demonstrated that true spiritual leadership demands an active, courageous engagement with the earthly struggles of humanity. He positioned himself not as an aloof prelate insulated from the harsh realities of the populace, but as an empathetic, compassionate shepherd who meticulously tended to both the spiritual upliftment and material welfare of his people.

When the Third Republic dawned, Dr. Peter Obadan was called to bring his unblemished moral standard into executive governance, serving as the Deputy Governor of Edo State alongside Governor Chief John Odigie-Oyegun between 1992 and 1993. He brought to statecraft an extraordinary level of administrative discipline, intellect, and moral clarity.

Working collaboratively within the executive leadership, Obadan approached public office as a sacred trust held on behalf of the populace. He viewed the public treasury not as a trove for personal aggrandizement, but as a sacred asset strictly reserved for transformative infrastructural and human development.

However, the true test of a statesman’s mettle lies in how he responds when the dark shadows of tyranny cast themselves across the fatherland. Following the abrupt truncation of the Third Republic and the annulment of the June 12, 1993 presidential election, Nigeria was plunged into a dark era of military authoritarianism.

It was during this perilous period—between 1993 and 1998—that Rev. Obadan transitioned from executive governance to the frontline of popular resistance, adamantly refusing to seek refuge in comfortable silence or calculated neutralism.

Aligned firmly with the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO), Obadan emerged as an indispensable pillar of the progressive movement. Having recently stepped out of the Deputy Governorship, he raised his voice against military dictatorship, demanding the restoration of the people’s democratic mandate with a soaring defiance that reverberated through the highest halls of oppressive power.

This unyielding stance for justice came at immense personal risk and profound sacrifice. Hunted by the oppressive apparatus of the state for his refusal to bow to tyrannical authority, Obadan was forced into political exile. Yet, even as an exile in foreign lands, separated from the warmth of his immediate environment, his heart beat in firm, unbroken rhythm with the democratic aspirations of his homeland.

His years in exile did not diminish his revolutionary spirit; rather, they refined his political vision, deepened his resolve, and forever etched his name among the pantheon of fearless Nigerian patriots who willingly placed the liberty, sovereignty, and future of the nation far above their personal comfort, safety, and luxury.

When democratic rule was finally restored across Nigeria, Peter Obadan returned from the wilderness not to demand personal accolades or political compensation, but to continue serving as an elder statesman and moral compass for the nation. The enduring nature of his legacy and character has consistently earned him the admiration of contemporaries and successors alike.

On the joyous occasion of his 50th marriage anniversary, former Governor of Edo State, Professor Oserheimen Osunbor, warmly extolled Obadan’s stellar qualities, celebrating a lifetime anchored in marital fidelity, administrative distinction, and unblemished public honor.

Continuing this tradition of profound reverence on his 76th birthday, the Executive Chairman of Owan West Local Government Council, Hon. Aikpokpo Enahoro, issued a commendation, extolling the former deputy governor’s indelible contributions to the political and socio-economic development of Edo State and Owan land.

Beyond the temporary grandeur of executive power and state honors, Peter Obadan’s truest, most enduring legacy resides in the lives of the thousands of individuals he has systematically lifted, mentored, and empowered.

. As Obadan marks his 76th birthday, his life journey stands as an essential, captivating blueprint for a nation continuously striving toward true nationhood and moral rebirth.

Ikhide contributed this piece via: ikhideluckyerasmus@gmail.com