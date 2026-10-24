PSN Advocates Collaboration of Specialised Professionals for Stronger Pharmacy Practice In Nigeria

The Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN) has urged collaboration of specialised branches of the profession to strengthen pharmacy practice in the country.

Speaking ahead of the society’s 99th Annual National Conference scheduled to hold from November 1st – 7th, 2026 at the International Conference Centre, Awka, Anambra State, PSN President, Pharm. Ayuba Ibrahim Tanko, noted that strengthening pharmacy practice in the country would require advanced practice, clinical collaboration, residency training, education, and the contributions of research pharmacists in pharmacotherapy, medication safety, pharmaceutical preparation and the appropriate use of medicines.

He said that translation of such professional expertise will bring about stronger patient-care services, appropriate competency development, structured practice-based training and effective collaboration with other healthcare professionals.

Tanko recognised the existence of the foundation on which the initiatives can be achieved. According to him, these include the “recognition of the Consultant Pharmacist cadre which creates an opportunity to clarify advanced practice responsibilities.’’

He also identified the PSN –West African Society of Parenteral and Enteral Nutrition (WASPEN) collaboration which offers opportunities for pharmacists to contribute to multidisciplinary nutrition care and specialized pharmaceutical services; as well as the West African Postgraduate College of Pharmacists (WAPCP) – Delta State University Teaching Hospital (DELSUTH) International Pharmacy Practice Residency Programme (IPPR)) which provides practical basis for strengthening supervised postgraduate training, while education, mentorship and research can support development across all these areas.

Bringing these initiatives into a common strategic discussion, Tanko posited, “can help align professional priorities without merging them into a single programme or disregarding their existing governance arrangements.’’

He explained that the Consultant Pharmacist cadre has been recognised within the Federal and State public-service scheme of service. According to him, consistent implementation requires greater clarity regarding the role, competencies, responsibilities, professional development expectations and accountability of Consultant Pharmacists.

‘’A standardised framework could support more consistent appointments, improve workforce planning and strengthen the integration of advanced pharmacists into multidisciplinary clinical teams.’’ Adding that “defining the role, scope of responsibilities, reporting relationships and expected contribution to patient care and healthcare services’’ should be given due attention.

He stressed the importance of ‘’establishing a competency and qualification framework covering advanced clinical practice, leadership, education, research and service development. Clarifying contributions to complex medication-related decisions, therapeutic optimisation, medication safety and coordinated patient care, and defining responsibilities for clinical service development, mentorship, professional education, quality improvement and performance evaluation.’’

Tanko advised said that the framework should draw on relevant international models while reflecting Nigeria’s healthcare system, regulatory environment and workforce needs saying, “any proposed clinical authority or prescribing responsibilities must remain consistent with applicable Nigerian laws and regulations.’’

Explaining the PSN–WASPEN collaboration and the emerging practice opportunities for pharmacists in the country, he said the initiative provides an opportunity to strengthen multidisciplinary nutrition care and identify appropriate roles for pharmacists in clinical nutrition and specialised pharmaceutical services.

Tanko identified areas that offer particular opportunities for professional development and service improvement including identifying and managing medication-related problems that may affect nutritional status, treatment response and recovery, and supporting the safe use of medicines in patients receiving enteral or parenteral nutrition, including compatibility, administration and monitoring considerations, contributing nutrition support protocols, medication safety systems, clinical monitoring and quality improvement.

He also highlighted sterile compounding and specialised pharmaceutical services which the Pharmacy Council of Nigeria (PCN) is involved in. According to him, PSN in collaboration with relevant partners has advanced initiatives to strengthen local pharmaceutical compounding and manufacturing, beginning with non-sterile preparations. Tanko also said that the WASPEN – Pharmaceutical industry collaboration represents the second phase of this broader compounding initiative, focusing on sterile compounding and specialised pharmaceutical services, particularly the safe preparation of parenteral nutrition.

The PSN president listed the benefits to the Nigerian health system including training and competency development in aseptic technique, sterile compounding and clean room practice, developing and implementing quality systems, Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and risk-management processes.

It would also be supporting the safe preparation of parenteral nutrition in collaboration with the wider nutrition support team, exploring centralised admixture services where feasible, appropriately governed and sustainable, as well as promoting technical education, clinical attachments, research and the appropriate introduction of compounding technologies.

The collaboration, he added, can also support joint workshops, webinars, conferences, mentorship and clinical attachments. Any new service should be assessed against local needs, regulatory requirements, staffing, infrastructure and sustainable financing.

On the International Pharmacy Practice Residency Programme (IPPR), he explained that it was launched at Delta State University Teaching Hospital (DELSUTH), Oghara, in May 2022 through the West African Postgraduate College of Pharmacists (WAPCP), in collaboration with DELSUTH and with engagement involving the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists (ASHP). The programme, he said, provides an opportunity to strengthen the practice-based component of postgraduate pharmacy training by connecting theoretical learning with supervised clinical experience. Its development also offers lessons for residency programme leadership, preceptor preparation, competency assessment and service improvement.

The IPPR, he further explained, would focus on strengthening learning objectives, competency assessment and structured clinical experiences., supporting preceptor development, mentorship and consistent resident feedback, and integrating multidisciplinary patient care, medication safety, quality improvement and research.

“The IPPR should complement existing WAPCP postgraduate training and residency pathways rather than be presented as evidence that traditional training lacks practical value. Decisions about expansion should be guided by documented experience, programme readiness, available preceptors, service capacity and applicable accreditation requirements. The DELSUTH programme is under ASHP review following an accreditation survey, with a decision expected by March 2027,’’ he said.

Tanko said, “to advance this initiative, inputs were obtained from relevant stakeholders, including the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, PCN, PSN, WASPEN, WAPCP, the Association of Consultant Pharmacists, the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), healthcare institutions and academic partners. Adding that a decision to identify which areas require immediate attention and which need further consultation or technical development remains salient in view of the goals and objectives of the initiative.’’