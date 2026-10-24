2027: Innovation Minister, Udeh, Set to Unveil ‘ATM’ Support Group for Re-election of Tinubu, Mbah.Expresses confidence on duo’s poll triumphs



Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Enugu





As 2027 electioneering gain traction, the Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Dr. Kingsley Tochukwu Udeh, SAN, has formed a grassroots mobilisation and political support group to actualise the re-election of President Bola Tinubu and Governor Peter Mbah.



The movement christened ‘As Tinubu and Mbah Move (ATM)’, is set to be unveiled by the minister next Wednesday in Enugu, and it’s expected to hit the ground running in its vote canvassing and mobilisation activities.



Speaking at a meeting he convened at the ATM Secretariat in Enugu to strategise on the group’s modus operandi, Udeh expressed firm confidence that both Tinubu and Mbah would coast home to victory come 2027.



He announced a procurement of 17 branded buses ahead of the forthcoming unveiling of ATM to facilitate grassroots mobilisation activities of the movement in preparation for the forthcoming poll.



According to him, the campaign vehicles were provided to ease the mobilisation process and strengthen the movement’s presence in communities, wards and polling units across Enugu State.



The Senior Advocate of Nigeria urged ATM members to work towards securing victory for the All Progressives Congress (APC), particularly in the presidential and governorship elections.



While expressing confidence in the victory of Tinubu and Mbah, the Innovation Minister stressed that the movement must go beyond the usual boisterousness of political support groups and focus on practical activities that would translate into electoral success.



“I want this group to be different so that it will not end in noise-making,” he said, adding that “the aim is to make APC win from top to bottom, especially the Presidency and the Governorship” in Enugu.



Udeh urged members to take responsibility for delivering their respective polling units and wards, pointing out that grassroots engagement remained central to political success.



“Politics is local. Everybody should work to ensure that APC wins in their respective wards and polling units,” he said.



He explained that the ATM was set up to provide a platform through which members could connect with political leaders and contribute to the party’s activities.



The ATM promoter stated that active participation in grassroots mobilisation could also create opportunities for members to engage with government officials and seek assistance on issues affecting their communities.



Though he acknowledged that he is not a career politician, Udeh said he valued integrity and fulfilling commitments in his dealings with people.



He pledged to spend more time in the South-east zone during the campaign period to coordinate the movement’s activities.



Earlier, the ATM Coordinator, Igboke Onyebuchi, said the meeting was organised to establish and ratify the movement’s structures ahead of the planned commencement of local government mobilisation in November.



He described ATM as a political movement rather than an ordinary group of people, noting that some of its membership comprise people who wanted to support Governor Mbah and acknowledge his role in Udeh’s ministerial appointment.



“We are doing this to support the governor for giving such a smart young person the opportunity to be a minister. This has not happened in recent times,” Onyebuchi said.



He explained that the movement is composed of community mobilisers, union leaders and people from the civic space, many of whom are not career politicians but willing to contribute to the political process.



The ATM coordinator said that the group planned to adopt an innovative, community-based approach to mobilisation, focusing on reaching rural residents and strengthening the APC’s existing grassroots structures.



To this end, he said that ATM has developed a community map to guide its engagement with residents.



Onyebuchi commended Udeh for providing the platform for members to participate in the political process, saying the movement hoped to encourage greater participation of young people with strong professional and intellectual backgrounds.