IGP: Security Personnel Are Going Through Difficult Times, Making Enormous Sacrifices to Secure Nigeria

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Olatunji Disu, has said that personnel of the Nigerian Armed Forces, the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies are going through difficult times and making enormous sacrifices to secure the country.

He said the successes recorded and the relative peace enjoyed were attributable to the immeasurable sacrifices of security personnel.

Disu spoke in Abuja when he received a delegation from the Lagos State University (LASU) Alumni Association, led by its National President, Mr. Norrison Quakers, SAN, on a courtesy visit.

“Everyday, we face difficult situations. The police, military and other security agencies are working and coordinating to ensure that crime is reduced to the barest minimum. Officers are dying daily, and that reminds us of the need to engage everyone whenever we meet them,” he said.

The IGP commended the delegation, saying LASU’s founding fathers had seen their vision fulfilled, as the university’s graduates had distinguished themselves in sports, law, administration and other fields.

He also acknowledged the support of fellow alumni, who had provided timely information on police conduct and assisted him in carrying out his duties effectively.

Disu noted that policing was becoming increasingly challenging, adding that the security situation in Northern Nigeria was more difficult than in the South.

Earlier, Quakers reaffirmed the association’s support for ongoing reforms aimed at improving the operational efficiency of the Nigeria Police Force.

He commended Disu’s commitment to police welfare, inter-agency collaboration, state policing and other reforms, describing his appointment as IGP as a step in the right direction.

Quakers highlighted Disu’s track record in various leadership positions, including his service with the Intelligence Response Team and as Commissioner of Police in Rivers State and the Federal Capital Territory.

He said the visit was intended not only to celebrate Disu’s achievements as a LASU alumnus but also to acknowledge his policy direction at a time when insecurity remained a major concern.

Quakers particularly praised the IGP’s support for intelligence-led policing and the decentralisation of the Police Force, noting that such reforms required selflessness and a commitment to national service.

He added that Disu had consistently advocated the establishment of state police in Nigeria, describing the position as evidence of his willingness to embrace reforms for improved security.