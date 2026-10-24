Mbah Inaugurates Multi-billion Naira Pharmaceutical Company in Enugu, Reassures Investors of Govt Support

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Enugu





Enugu State Governor, Dr. Peter Mbah, has inaugurated Anchorage Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a multi-billion naira pharmaceutical company located at Trans-Ekulu area of Enugu.



The private sector manufacturing firm is expected to boost local drug manufacturing, create jobs and strengthen healthcare delivery in the country.



Speaking at the inauguration ceremony on Thursday, Mbah said the facility represented more than a pharmaceutical business, as it represents an investment in public health, economic growth and the future of young people in the state.



While congratulating the company’s founder, board and management, the governor noted that establishing a manufacturing enterprise required substantial commitment and confidence in the state’s economic prospects.



He said the facility would provide employment opportunities, offer internship placements and facilitate skills transfer, while supporting healthcare delivery across Enugu State, and Nigeria in general.



Mbah stated that his government would encourage the growth of the new pharmaceutical company by exploring commercial partnerships with it to supply medicines to its central medical stores and primary healthcare facilities.



“We are interested in made-in-Enugu, and that’s what you’re doing here,” he said, reaffirming the administration’s commitment to partnering with private enterprises, beyond providing an enabling environment.



Mbah reiterated that the state was building 260 Type-2 primary healthcare centres covering all the wards in the state, adding that the health facilities would require reliable supplies of essential medicines to function effectively.



The governor added that private capital remained central to the state’s economic growth strategy, emphasising the need to retain skilled young people by creating opportunities for them to build their careers in Enugu.



The Chairman of the company’s Board of Directors, Rear Admiral Allison Madueke (rtd), commended Mbah for creating an investment-friendly environment in the state thereby attracting the pharmaceutical company to Enugu.



He described Anchorage as a legacy project conceived to generate employment, develop local talent and contribute to economic development.



According to him, Anchorage was the practical expression of his longstanding conviction that private enterprise could create jobs, broaden economic opportunities and improve prosperity.



Madueke, who is a former Chief of the Naval Staff as well as ex-military governor of old Anambra and Imo states, said the company would prioritise product quality, patient safety, regulatory compliance and sound corporate governance.



He acknowledged the critical role of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) in safeguarding public health hence the need for compliance.



Madueke thanked Mbah for accepting to inaugurate the facility and for building a resilient business-friendly infrastructure, adding that Anchorage would contribute to the development of Enugu State, the South-east and Nigeria.



In his remarks, the Managing Director of the company, Engr. Chima Madueke, said the company was founded on quality and wellness, captured in its slogan, ‘Anchored in Quality, Committed to Wellness’.



He said that the pharmaceutical company had obtained the necessary approvals and clearances from NAFDAC and the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN), affirming its commitment to quality assurance.



The Anchorage MD stated that the firm would help tackle fake and substandard medicines in Nigeria, adding that it was open to direct supplies to hospitals, healthcare institutions and pharmacies.



The inauguration of the new manufacturing firm has underscored the growing role of private-sector investment in the Mbah administration’s drive to expand Enugu’s economic base.



The governor has maintained his assurance to investors of continued government support to improve the business environment and enhance returns on investment.