NUJ Demands Justice for Kaduna Journalist, Questions Four-year Jail Sentence



– Seeks impartial probe into arrest, detention of Farida Isiak’s parents



Sunday Ehigiator

Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has called for justice, fair hearing, and protection of press freedom in the case of Farida Isiak, a 23-year-old journalist with Nagarta Radio in Kaduna State, who was, reportedly, sentenced to four years’ imprisonment over a Facebook post criticising the police.



The union, in a statement issued yesterday and signed by its National President, Alhassan Yahya Abdullahi, said the circumstances surrounding Isiak’s arrest, detention, and reported sentencing raised serious concerns about freedom of expression, personal liberty, due process, and the possible misuse of public authority.

According to NUJ, the incident reportedly began with a dispute involving a N100 change from a charcoal sale between Isiak’s mother and a neighbour.



The statement said Isiak’s mother was reportedly arrested following the dispute, while her father was also detained after he went to the police station to secure her bail.

It added that Isiak subsequently presented herself at the police station and was accused of defaming the police in a Facebook post concerning the alleged treatment of her parents.



Although she, reportedly, deleted the post and apologised, the journalist was subsequently taken before a court in Kawo, Kaduna State, where she was reportedly sentenced to four years’ imprisonment or a fine of N1.75 million for defamation.



The union said the intervention of lawyers following the court proceedings prevented her immediate transfer to a correctional centre.

Isiak was subsequently granted bail, while a retrial was scheduled for November 3.

Welcoming her release on bail, NUJ, however, warned that the development should not be regarded as a resolution of the issues surrounding the case.



“The union will continue to monitor developments and advocate for a fair, transparent and lawful judicial process,” it stated.

NUJ cited Section 39 of the 1999 Constitution, as amended, which guarantees freedom of expression, including the freedom to hold opinions and receive and impart ideas and information, subject to the constitution and applicable laws.



It also referenced Sections 35 and 36, which provide safeguards for personal liberty and the right to fair hearing.

The union said the constitutional protections applied not only to journalists but also to every Nigerian seeking to express an opinion, question the conduct of public institutions, or seek redress for alleged injustice.



While acknowledging that journalists were not above the law and that freedom of expression did not confer immunity from lawful consequences, NUJ insisted that defamation allegations must be handled in accordance with established legal procedures.

“However, allegations of defamation must be handled in accordance with the law, with due regard for constitutional safeguards, the rights of all parties, and the requirements of a fair hearing,” the statement said.



The union expressed particular concern about the implications of the case for press freedom and journalists’ safety, stating that criminal proceedings against a journalist following criticism of public officials requires careful examination.

It warned that the legal process should not become a source of intimidation or discourage citizens from reporting alleged misconduct and expressing legitimate grievances.



NUJ called on the Commissioner of Police in Kaduna State to ensure an impartial, transparent, and professional investigation into the circumstances surrounding Isiak’s arrest and the reported detention of her parents.



It also urged the relevant judicial authorities in the state to ensure that the proceedings received appropriate scrutiny, particularly regarding the jurisdiction of the court, the fairness of the initial proceedings, and the legal basis for the reported sentence.