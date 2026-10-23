Alia: Political Seat Rotation is Reason I Ignored Tinubu’s Automatic Ticket Order

George Okoh in Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia, has explained why he questioned an alleged presidential directive granting automatic tickets to elected All Progressives Congress (APC) office holders seeking re-election in the state.

He said it was obvious that the policy would conflict with Benue’s established practice of rotating political offices.

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Sir Tersoo Kula, stated this while responding to questions from journalists in Makurdi on Wednesday.

He stated among other things that, if President Bola Tinubu truly issued the directive, then, it meant he might have received incomplete or inaccurate information about Benue’s political practices and voter expectations, adding that the claim was not independently verified.

He described the alleged directive as “self-defeating,” saying disregarding zoning arrangements could generate opposition to the APC.

According to Kula, the Tiv principle of rotational leadership, known as “ya na angbian,” meaning “eat and pass to your brother,” has influenced political representation in Benue State.

He attributed its introduction into national political discourse partly to the late Joseph Sarwuan Tarka.

The governor’s spokesman said Benue voters have often opposed extended control of elective offices by individual politicians.

He cited former Senate President David Mark and former Benue State Governor, Senator George Akume as examples of politicians who secured repeated mandates, while describing such cases as relatively uncommon in the state’s political history.

“Our people detest sitting tight in leadership. They prefer to rotate,” he said, adding that attempts to disregard this preference could lead to protests or protest votes.

He said political parties in Benue have generally considered zoning and rotational arrangements when selecting candidates, linking the practice to voter expectations.

The governor’s spokesman said automatic tickets for all incumbent APC office holders, regardless of previous tenure or existing zoning agreements, could create internal divisions and weaken the party in the state.