Aliyu : Uduaghans Death, a Painful Loss

Laleye Dipo in Minna

A former Niger State governor, Dr. Muazu Babangida Aliyu, has described the passage of a former Delta State governor, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan, as a loss not only to his family and the government and people of Delta State but to Nigeria as a whole.

In a condolence message to the family and Delta State Government, Aliyu said the deceased occupied a significant place in the state’s political and administrative history.

He declared that Uduaghan’s tenure as governor “represented a vital chapter in the governance of Delta State, and his contributions to public service and national development will forever be remembered.

“Beyond the political offices he held, his passing reminds us of the transient nature of life and the enduring responsibility of leadership to serve humanity with commitment, wisdom, and purpose,” Aliyu said in the statement

He noted that the departure of the former governor “is a moment for deep reflection on the sacrifices and responsibilities that accompany public service.

“At this difficult moment, I pray that Almighty God grants his immediate family the strength and fortitude to bear this irreparable loss, may He comfort the people of Delta State and grant the departed former Governor eternal rest.”