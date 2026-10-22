Tinubu Felicitates Kwankwaso at 70, Says He’s a Friend and Progressive Politician

• Hails his contributions to nation, as Obi, NDC vow to rescue Nigeria, celebrate ally

Deji Elumoye and Sunday Aborisade in Abuja





President Bola Tinubu has rejoiced with the vice presidential candidate of Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Rabiu Kwankwaso, on his 70th birthday, describing him as his friend and progressive politician.

Tinubu acknowledged the contributions of Kwankwaso, whom he described as an influential figure, in different capacities, as ex-governor of Kano State, and ex-defence minister and former Senator.

Tinubu, in a seven-paragraph tribute, stated, “My warm congratulations to my friend, Dr Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, former Governor of Kano State, one-time Minister of Defence and former Senator representing Kano Central Senatorial District, on his 70th birthday on October 21, 2026.

“Senator Kwankwaso and I have longstanding association, dating back to our time in the National Assembly in 1992, he in the House of Representatives and I in the Senate, and later in 1999 when we both emerged as governors of our respective states.

“As members of the Class of ‘99 Governors, we both played pivotal roles in laying the foundation for the democracy the nation enjoys today.

“Shaped by different political choices, our political paths differed until we coalesced in 2013 to form the All Progressives Congress. Since then, history and service have kept us intertwined.

“I must acknowledge Senator Kwankwaso’s immense contributions to Kano State and Nigeria as a two-term Governor, former Minister of Defence, former Senator, former presidential candidate, and now a presidential running mate.

“Senator Kwankwaso remains an influential figure and a progressive politician. That we are in different political parties and competing on different platforms in the January 2027 election will not remove my affection for Senator Kwankwaso.

“As the former governor marks this milestone, I wish him good health, personal fulfilment, and many more years of engagement in the nation’s democratic process.”

Obi, NDC Celebrate Kwankwaso, Vow to Rescue Nigeria from APC in 2027 Elections

Presidential candidate of NDC, Peter Obi, and the party’s leadership celebrated Kwankwaso on his 70th birthday, describing him as an experienced public servant and a key partner in their quest to transform Nigeria.

In a separate birthday tribute, Obi expressed confidence in his partnership with the former Kano State governor, saying their shared commitment to national development could help rescue the country from the consequences of poor governance.

NDC also praised Kwankwaso’s record in public service, citing his experience in the legislature, the executive arm of government, and Kano State politics as important assets to the party’s presidential ticket ahead of the 2027 general election.

Obi said their relationship had deepened through conversations and a shared determination to build a country that offers opportunities to all Nigerians.

He stated, “With the passage of time, I have come to appreciate the bond between us deeply, the many conversations we have shared, and the common commitment to Nigeria that continues to shape our service.

“As you mark your 70th birthday on October 21, I honour not only an accomplished public servant but also a very dear elder brother, friend, and partner whose life has been dedicated to serving our people.”

Obi said Kwankwaso’s career had taken him through the legislature, the Federal Executive Council, the governorship of Kano State, and other responsibilities in national public life.

According to Obi, those experiences represent decades of engagement with the Nigerian people and provide a foundation for continued service to the country.

The NDC presidential candidate said, “Turning seventy is not merely a significant milestone; it is a moment to look back with gratitude on a life devoted to service, the wisdom gained through experience, and the opportunities that remain ahead.

“As we continue to hope for and work toward a better Nigeria, I remain grateful for our partnership, and for our shared conviction that our nation can become a place where no child is deprived of opportunity, no family is left in poverty, and every Nigerian can live with dignity, security, and hope.

“My dear brother, may God bless you with renewed strength, good health, wisdom, and many more productive years. May the years ahead be filled with peace, fulfilment, and the satisfaction of seeing the values we cherish take firmer root across our nation.”

In its statement, NDC, through its National Chairman, Senator Cleopas Moses, congratulated Kwankwaso on behalf of the party’s National Executive Committee, National Working Committee, members, and supporters in Nigeria and the diaspora.

The party described the former Kano State governor as a symbol of courage, progressive politics, and people-centred leadership.

It said his record in Kano State and his service at the national level had established him as an influential figure in Nigerian politics.

“At 70, you remain a towering symbol of courage, selfless service, progressive politics, and people-centered leadership,” the party said.

NDC recalled Kwankwaso’s tenure as governor of Kano State, where he promoted the Kwankwasiyya political philosophy, and his service as a senator, minister, and national political leader.

It stated that his experience and grassroots support had strengthened the party’s presidential ticket, which pairs him with Obi.

“As our vice presidential candidate, you have brought uncommon energy, loyalty, capacity, and grassroots appeal to the Obi-Kwankwaso (OK) ticket,” the statement said.

The party added that Kwankwaso remained a dependable partner in its campaign to build a new Nigeria that works for all citizens.