2027: Matawalle Gifts Vehicles to Eight Zamfara Lawmakers Who Returned to APC

Onuminya Innocent





Minister of State for Defence, Dr. Bello Matawalle, has donated vehicles to eight members of Zamfara State House of Assembly, who recently returned to All Progressives Congress (APC).

The vehicles, according to Matawalle, were meant to facilitate the lawmakers’ return to Zamfara State and enable them to resume full political engagements in their constituencies.

The gesture came ahead of the 2027 general election and was seen as part of efforts to strengthen the party’s structure at the grassroots in the state.

It was gathered that the intervention followed President Bola Tinubu’s directive, urging the lawmakers to return to the state and work towards strengthening unity and cohesion within the Zamfara APC.

Matawalle, a former governor of Zamfara State, was said to have ordered the immediate release of the vehicles to ease the transportation challenges of the lawmakers and support their political activities.

Presenting the vehicles on behalf of the minister, Managing Director of the Nigerian Agricultural Insurance Corporation (NAIC), Mr. Yazid Shehu Danfulani, described the gesture as consistent with Matawalle’s commitment to unity and understanding among stakeholders.

Danfulani said the minister has remained committed to ensuring political stability and cohesion within the APC family in Zamfara State.

He stated that the donation of the vehicles was aimed at empowering the lawmakers to reconnect with their constituents and mobilise support for the party.

Party stakeholders in Zamfara viewed the gesture as part of ongoing efforts to consolidate the reconciliation process between the lawmakers and the minister.

They said the move would further deepen trust and reinforce the renewed unity within the state chapter of APC after months of internal disagreements.

Speaking on behalf of his colleagues, Hon. Aliyu Kagara thanked Matawalle for the gesture and assured of their loyalty to the party.

Kagara promised that the lawmakers would work assiduously for the success of Tinubu and APC in the forthcoming elections.