Shettima, Akpabio, Daniel, Mimiko, Hamzat, Adeyeye, Others Mourn Fasoranti

• Hail his legacy of democratic struggle

•Nigeria lost a century of wisdom, principled leadership, says vice president

•Ex-Ondo gov grieves over Uduaghan

Deji Elumoye, Sunday Aborisade in Abuja, James Sowole in Abeokuta and Fidelis David in Akure





Vice President Kashim Shettima has expressed sorrow over the passing of Leader of Afenifere, Pa Reuben Famuyide Fasoranti, describing his departure as the end of a remarkable chapter in Nigeria’s political and democratic history.

Mourning, too, President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, paid glowing tributes to Pa Fasoranti, describing him as a patriot, whose contributions to Nigeria’s democratic development would endure beyond his lifetime.

In the same spirit, former governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, expressed sorrow over the passing of the Afenifere national leader, describing his death at the age of 100 as a monumental loss to Yorubaland and Nigeria.

Former governor of Ondo State, Dr Olusegun Mimiko, said the death of Pa Fasoranti marked the end of an era of principle, integrity, and selfless service in Nigeria’s political history,

Lagos State Deputy Governor and All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, who expressed sorrow over Pa Fasoranti’s death, said he was a respected voice in the nation’s political arena.

Similarly, Chairman of the South-West Agenda for Asiwaju (SWAGA’23), Senator Dayo Adeyeye, hailed the legacy of the deceased, especially his support for President Bola Tinubu in 2023.

At the same time, Minister of Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande, mourned the elder statesman’s passing, describing him as a towering figure whose legacy would inspire generations.

The vice president, in a condolence message, said the late patriarch, who passed on at the age of 100 belonged to a generation of leaders, who understood that public service was a lifelong obligation to society.

He said Fasoranti’s century-long journey reflected the struggles, sacrifices, and aspirations that shaped modern Nigeria.

Shettima extended his sympathies to the Fasoranti family, the leadership and members of Afenifere, the government and people of Ondo State, and the entire Yoruba nation.

He stated, “There are men who live through history, and there are those whose lives become part of history itself. Pa Reuben Fasoranti belonged to the latter. For a hundred years, he witnessed the changing fortunes of our nation, yet remained steadfast in his convictions and commitment to the common good.

“Baba’s passing reminds us that the true measure of a life is neither the number of years lived nor the offices occupied, but the values transmitted, the people inspired and the institutions strengthened along the way.”

The vice president described the late elder statesman as a custodian of political memory whose contributions to education, democratic governance, and progressive politics transcended regional boundaries.

Shettima stated that while Pa Fasoranti’s longevity was extraordinary, his passing would remain deeply painful to those who knew him as a father, grandfather, mentor, and trusted counsellor.

He said, “Even a hundred years cannot exhaust the love of a family or prepare the heart for the final departure of a cherished patriarch. Those who loved Baba will miss the familiar voice, the reassuring presence and the wisdom that no public tribute can fully capture.

“Yet, there is consolation in knowing that a life devoted to service does not end with its final breath. It continues in the character of those it shaped, the convictions it inspired and the memories that give succeeding generations a sense of belonging.”

The vice president said Pa Fasoranti’s legacy should encourage Nigerians to preserve the values of dialogue, mutual respect, and responsible citizenship, particularly in moments of political disagreement.

He prayed for the peaceful repose of the late patriarch’s soul and divine comfort for his family and all who mourn him.

Godswill Akpabio

Akpabio, in a condolence message, said Nigeria had lost a distinguished elder statesman whose life exemplified integrity, courage, selflessness, and an unwavering commitment to public service.

He described the late Afenifere leader’s death as a profound loss to his family, the Yoruba nation, and the country, stating that Fasoranti belonged to a generation of Nigerians whose contributions helped shape the country’s political and democratic evolution.

The senate president said Fasoranti’s influence transcended ethnic and political boundaries, adding that his commitment to democratic ideals, social justice, and principled leadership remains relevant to Nigeria’s quest for national progress.

He stated, “Pa Reuben Fasoranti was one of those rare elder statesmen whose lives embodied the wisdom of experience and the strength of conviction.

“His passing is a painful loss, not only to his immediate family and the Yoruba people, but also to the entire Nigerian nation.

“At 100, Baba Fasoranti leaves behind an enduring legacy of service, courage and fidelity to his convictions.

“His life reminds us that true leadership is measured not merely by the positions we occupy, but by the values we uphold, the people we serve and the positive impact we leave on society.”

Akpabio added that the late Afenifere leader’s century-long life was a testament to the enduring value of service and fidelity to personal convictions

Gbenga Daniel

Daniel, who had long regarded the centenarian as a father figure and moral compass, stated that Baba Fasoranti lived a century defined by integrity, courage, and unwavering service to the progressive cause.

Reflecting on their personal bond, Daniel recalled his visit to Pa Fasoranti’s residence in 2019 to commiserate with him over the tragic murder of his daughter, Funke Olakunrin, where he praised the nonagenarian for his resilience and for continuing to provide much-needed leadership for the Yoruba race despite personal grief.

Describing him as one of the few remaining leaders truly passionate about national existence, Daniel also remembered Pa Fasoranti as the embodiment of the Omoluabi ethos.

Olusegun Mimiko

Mimiko said Pa Fasoranti’s passing marked the end of an era of principle, integrity and selfless service in Nigeria’s political history,

Mimiko, who described Fasoranti as more than an elder statesman, said he was a custodian of political tradition and a devoted disciple of the late nationalist leader, Chief Obafemi Awolowo.

He said Fasoranti’s life embodied discipline, integrity, courage and service, adding that his record as an educationist, administrator, politician, Afenifere leader and pro-democracy activist distinguished him across generations.

Mimiko, who governed Ondo State between 2009 and 2017, recalled that Fasoranti served as Commissioner for Finance under the administration of the late Governor Michael Ajasin, describing the period as a defining expression of his commitment to public probity and responsible governance.

According to him, the late elder statesman’s leadership of Afenifere reflected his conviction that politics must be anchored on principle and directed towards the welfare of the people, with particular emphasis on social justice, good governance, federalism, and the advancement of the Yoruba nation within a united Nigeria.

Mimiko said, “Never for once were personal ambition or greed markers of his leadership philosophy or direction; it was all about fidelity to principle and an abiding concern for the future of the nation.

“For us in Ondo State, his passing is a profound loss. We have lost a father figure whose long life connected our political present to some of the most consequential chapters of our collective history.”

In a separate condolence message, Mimiko also mourned the death of former Delta State Governor, Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan, describing him as a gentleman, a compassionate medical doctor, and a detribalised statesman whose contributions to governance left enduring footprints in Delta State and Nigeria.

Mimiko said Uduaghan served with “uncommon grace, humility and calmness even in crisis”, describing him as a bridge-builder who maintained relationships across political divides.

Obafemi Hamzat

Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, expressed sorrow over the passing of Pa Fasoranti, describing the revered National Leader of Afenifere as a respected voice in the nation.

In a condolence message, Hamzat, on behalf of his family, extended heartfelt sympathies to the Fasoranti family, the government and people of Ondo State, and the entire Yoruba nation over the loss of the elder statesman.

He described Pa Fasoranti as a distinguished educator, principled leader, and respected voice in Nigeria’s socio-political landscape, whose life was devoted to the pursuit of justice, fairness, and the preservation of Yoruba values within a united Nigeria.

According to him, Pa Fasoranti’s leadership of Afenifere reflected his unwavering commitment to the dignity, rights and aspirations of the Yoruba people.

His courage, wisdom and steadfast adherence to principle earned him the respect of generations, making him a father figure, counsellor and custodian of enduring values in Yoruba leadership, Hamzat said.

He added, “Pa Fasoranti lived a remarkable century of service to his people and humanity. His life was defined by integrity, conviction and an enduring commitment to justice. He was a voice of wisdom whose counsel and principles will continue to inspire generations to come.”

He stated that the late elder statesman’s passing represented a profound loss not only to his immediate family and Ondo State but also to the Yoruba nation and Nigeria as a whole, stating that his legacy of selfless service and principled leadership would remain a source of inspiration.

Dayo Adeyeye

Adeyeye described Fasoranti as a towering figure in the Yoruba socio-political movement and a custodian of the political tradition established by Awolowo.

In a statement announcing the death, SWAGA’23, the political movement that campaigned for President Bola Tinubu ahead of the 2023 general election, said it received the news with deep sadness and submission to the will of God.

The group described Fasoranti as “the last of the great titans of the Awo tradition”, stating that his life and political involvement provided a link between Nigeria’s First Republic and the present democratic dispensation.

SWAGA’23 recalled the late elder statesman’s support for Tinubu’s presidential ambition during the build-up to the 2023 general election, saying his endorsement provided significant moral encouragement to the movement.

The group said it would remain grateful for Fasoranti’s support at a time when Tinubu’s ambition required what it described as the moral authority and guidance of the Yoruba race.

Ayodele Olawande

Minister of Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande, mourned the elder statesman’s passing, describing him as a towering figure whose legacy would inspire generations.

Olawande said Fasoranti’s death was not merely a personal loss to his family and associates but also a defining moment for Ondo State and the Yoruba nation, given his contributions to education, public service and socio-political development.

The minister said the late elder statesman devoted his life to causes that transcended personal interests, demonstrating that the true value of leadership lay in its positive impact on society rather than the number of years spent in office.

He stated that Fasoranti’s commitment to justice, accountability, and good governance offered important lessons for contemporary leaders, particularly at a time when the country needed public officials prepared to place the collective interest above personal considerations.

Olawande urged young Nigerians to draw inspiration from the deceased’s dedication to service and community development, stressing that the values he represented would remain relevant to efforts to build a fairer society.

Ooye Development Initiative

Ooye Development Initiative (ODI) described the passage of Pa Fasoranti, as “irreparable” and a sad day for the Akure kingdom.

ODI, a sociocultural umbrella body of Akure sons and daughters, is a group that actively engages in community advocacy, cultural preservation, and governance accountability in the state.

The group made the statement after a visit to the family house of Pa Fasoranti to commiserate with his family on the exit of the Yoruba leader.

In a release by its President, Mr. Tokunbo Jegede, the group said rare persons it called “avatars”, like Fasoranti, live with a people once in multiple generations. It maintained that Akure was fortunate to have been favoured by God to play host to such in Fasoranti for 100 years.

The statement said, “For us, it is like the sun setting at noon for the people of Akure Kingdom. Though Papa Fasoranti left this world at a desirable age, having lived to attain the advanced age of a centenary, Akure could not have had enough of his imperishable imprints on the sands of time.”

ODI recalled Pa Fasoranti’s “single-handed” role of placing Akure on the maps of the world, through his invaluable contributions to its development and advancement, since 1951 when he graduated from the University of Ibadan.

ODI said, “Chief Fasoranti made Akure Kingdom proud, brought the world’s attention to its people and promoted the values of Omoluabi which the forebears of the people established as the irreducible minimum of the people’s ethos in their relationship with humanity.”

The group also said towards Pa Fasoranti’s twilight of existence on earth, he bequeathed to the people of Akure the dividends of his national honour and respect through the bestowal of the Federal University Teaching Hospital, Akure (FUTHAT) project which President Bola Tinubu gave Akure people in recognition of Fasoranti’s invaluable contributions to mankind.

It stated, “We will miss our father and leader; Akure will forever honour him among its pantheon of leaders; Ondo State will forever miss him; Yorubaland will remember him alongside leaders like Obafemi Awolowo, Adekunle Ajasin and the likes; and Nigeria will never ever forget a first class patriot, for whom materialism was immaterial and one who worshiped humanity with his incredible existence.”