Opposition Parties Close to Consensus Candidacy to Unseat Tinubu, Declares G100

• Coalition inaugurates legal, media committees to advance negotiations

Chuks Okocha in Abuja





Opposition leaders on the platform of G-100 coalition have intensified efforts to produce a consensus presidential candidate to challenge President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 general election. They expressed confidence that ongoing negotiations had made significant progress.

At a strategic meeting that inaugurated two committees yesterday in Abuja, the coalition, which included African Democratic Congress (ADC), Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), Social Democratic Party (SDP), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and Allied Peoples Movement (APM), had national chairmen and some other representatives of the parties physically in attendance.

The presidential candidates being considered are Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, Donald Duke, and Adewale Adebayo, among others.

Speaking during the inauguration, National Chairman of SDP, Professor Sadiq Umar Abubakar Gombe, who inaugurated the legal and media committees, charged the two teams to provide the structures needed to advance negotiations and address issues that could affect cooperation among the participating parties.

Gombe acknowledged that party leaders had been engaging presidential hopefuls, while the candidates themselves had also begun discussions on possible cooperation before the end of the year.

“Our ambition is to present a candidate that can defeat APC and form the next government,” he said, adding, “And we’re making very good progress.”

Gombe stated that the responses from participating parties and presidential candidates had encouraged the coalition. He expressed confidence that outstanding issues would be resolved before the 2027 general election.

The inauguration of the committees marked a fresh step in the coalition’s attempt to move beyond discussions towards a structured arrangement for presenting a common presidential candidate against the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC).

Although no candidate-selection formula has been announced, the negotiations are expected to address how the parties and their leading presidential hopefuls can agree on a common candidate and establish the framework for sustaining their alliance.

Gombe said the coalition was moving from political intentions to a structured process, warning that its success would depend on discipline, precision and unity.

He stated, “Today, we take a deliberate step from intention to structure. The work of this coalition will be judged not only by the strength of our convictions, but by the discipline, precision, and unity with which we carry it out.”

He described the legal and media committees as the backbone of the coalition’s efforts to establish an effective framework for cooperation.

The legal committee, comprising national legal advisers of the participating parties and other senior legal representatives, is expected to examine the legal and constitutional implications of the proposed alliance.

Its responsibilities include reviewing outstanding legal challenges confronting the parties, examining the actions of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in relation to relevant Supreme Court judgements, and advising on lawful options available to the coalition.

The committee will also vet working-group documents and negotiated agreements, identify potential legal risks, recommend safeguards, and establish dispute-resolution mechanisms before any coalition agreement is adopted.

Gombe cautioned members against overlooking legal issues that could undermine months of negotiations.

He said, “We cannot afford surprises. A single overlooked clause can undo months of honest negotiation.” He urged committee members to demonstrate thoroughness, candour, and independent judgment.

The media and publicity committee, comprising national publicity secretaries and spokespersons of the presidential campaign councils of participating parties, will coordinate joint messaging, media engagements, and public announcements.

It is also expected to establish procedures for authorising joint statements, ensure consistency in the coalition’s public positions, and consult the legal committee on sensitive constitutional and legal matters.

Gombe charged members of both committees to work within their assigned mandates, coordinate their activities, and report regularly to the coalition leadership.

Beyond the negotiations over a common candidate, Gombe said the coalition was responding to the need for credible political alternatives amid mounting concerns over the country’s economic and security challenges.

He identified persistent insecurity, rising living costs, unemployment, and declining purchasing power as major problems confronting Nigerians, insisting that the performance of the Tinubu administration should remain subject to public scrutiny.

“Any decision concerning the continuation of the present administration under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu must be assessed against its record, its policy outcomes, and its capacity to address the country’s pressing problems,” he said.

According to him, no administration should be beyond scrutiny, while political office should not be treated as an entitlement rather than a responsibility entrusted by the electorate.

He warned that persistent policy failures, weakened public confidence, institutional vulnerabilities, and inadequate accountability could become entrenched if citizens’ concerns were not addressed.

Gombe said the opposition had a responsibility to provide credible alternatives, defend constitutional democracy, and ensure that public debate remained peaceful, informed and focused on the national interest.

“The strength of this coalition will not be measured by the number of parties represented here, but by our unity of purpose, discipline, credibility, and commitment to the Nigerian people.”

He urged the participating parties to rise above personal ambitions and partisan differences, stressing the need to place national interest above other considerations.

Gombe expressed confidence that the committees would discharge their responsibilities with integrity and transparency, describing the coalition as an effort to strengthen democratic accountability and promote better governance.

He maintained that the G100 Coalition was geared towards becoming a credible platform for constructive opposition and the pursuit of a more secure, prosperous, and just Nigeria.