Tinubu Felicitates Oba of Benin On His 10th Anniversary On The Throne

Deji Elumoye in Abuja





President Bola Tinubu has rejoiced with the Oba of Benin, Omo N’Oba N’Edo, Uku Akpolopolo, on the 10th anniversary of ascending the throne of his forefathers.

He described the first class monarch as an embodiment of enduring dignity, culture and historical consciousness that reflects his people and, indeed, Nigerians.

Tinubu, in the nine-paragraph tribute to the Oba stated, inter alia: “On behalf of my wife and the Federal Government, I heartily congratulate His Royal Majesty, Oba of Benin, Ewuare II, CFR, Omo N’Oba N’Edo, Uku Akpolokpolo, on his 10th anniversary on the throne of his forefathers and his 73rd birthday on October 20.

“I celebrate His Royal Majesty, an embodiment of enduring dignity, culture, and a historical consciousness that reflects his people and, indeed, Nigerians.

“Your Majesty, this is no ordinary milestone. It is a celebration of ten years of royal stewardship, service, and an unwavering commitment to preserving the heritage and traditions that define the Benin people.

“or a decade, you have continued to demonstrate your leadership by sustaining the dignity of the Royal institution and inspiring confidence.

“I have watched with keen admiration the wisdom, courage, restraint, and an abiding sense of peace that have underscored your years on the throne. You have remained a symbol of grace and integrity, a fountain of wisdom, a guardian of communal values, and a rallying point for the people’s aspirations.

“I commend your efforts to repatriate the stolen Benin artefacts and your role as a remarkable custodian of one of Africa’s most enduring monarchies.

“As Your Majesty celebrates another year of life, may this birthday usher in renewed strength, greater wisdom, sound health, and an even deeper inspiration for the young to cherish their heritage.

“May your reign witness greater successes in the cultural and social causes you have championed.

“Oba gha t’o kpere. Ise!”