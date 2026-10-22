Arewa Youths Demand Suspension of NNPCL Executive Vice President, Dagazau Amid House Probe

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja





The Arewa youths have called on President Bola Tinubu to immediately suspend the Executive Vice President, Downstream, of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Dr. Mumuni Dagazau, to allow for an independent, transparent and credible investigation into allegations of abuse of office against him.

The call by the group followed the commencement of preliminary investigations by the House of Representatives Committee on Petroleum Resources (Downstream) into two petitions bordering on alleged misconduct and regulatory concerns in Nigeria’s downstream petroleum sector.

The Chairman of the House Committee, Hon. Ikenga Ugochinyere, had disclosed during a technical briefing marking the conclusion of Downstream Week 2026 that the Committee had constituted two separate sub-committees to conduct preliminary investigations into the petitions and submit their findings to the main Committee for consideration and further legislative action.

However, the group in a statement issued Wednesday by its Convener, Kabiru Yusuf, said he considered the development a serious matter that demands accountability, transparency and respect for due process.

While acknowledging that the allegations remain subject to investigation and that Dagazau is entitled to the presumption of innocence, the group maintained that public confidence in the NNPCL and the wider petroleum industry must not be undermined by any perception of interference, institutional protection or lack of accountability.

Yusuf noted: “We therefore call on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to immediately suspend Dr. Dagazau pending the outcome of the investigation or ensure that appropriate administrative measures are taken to guarantee that the process proceeds without interference.

“We also urge Dr. Dagazau to voluntarily step aside from his position while the investigation is ongoing. Such a decision would demonstrate respect for the National Assembly, reinforce public confidence in the investigative process and affirm the principle that no public official is above scrutiny.

“Furthermore, we call on the House of Representatives Committee on Petroleum Resources (Downstream) to conduct a thorough, impartial and transparent investigation into the petitions before it.”

The group said the Committee must ensure that all relevant evidence is examined, all parties are given a fair hearing, and its findings are made available to the public in accordance with applicable laws and parliamentary procedures.

It maintained the allegations involving NIPCO gas distribution licences must equally receive the necessary scrutiny to establish whether the licences were issued and are being operated in compliance with relevant laws, regulations and established procedures.

It added that Nigeria’s petroleum sector is too important to be allowed to operate under a cloud of unresolved allegations.

According to the group, at a time when citizens are grappling with economic hardship and the rising cost of living, public officials entrusted with strategic responsibilities must be prepared to demonstrate integrity, accountability and transparency.

It stressed that its position is not a declaration of guilt against any individual or corporate entity, rather, it is a demand for an investigation that is free from political influence, institutional interference or preferential treatment.

“We believe that the best way to protect the integrity of the NNPCL, preserve public trust and uphold the rule of law is to allow the investigative process to proceed unhindered and to ensure that appropriate action is taken based on its findings,” it insisted.