CBN Takes Steps to Strengthen Nigeria-China Financial Corridor 

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has convened a high-level business and financial roundtable in China to explore opportunities to deepen Nigeria’s financial markets.

According to a statement from the Corporate Communications Department of the CBN, the meeting held in Beijing on Wednesday, brought together Nigerian and Chinese business leaders.

The statement said that the engagement, with the theme, ‘Strengthening the Nigeria–China Financial Corridor,’ also aimed to identify practical barriers to stronger financial flows between the two economies.

“It provided a platform for businesses operating across both markets to share firsthand experiences and discuss how financial connectivity, banking relationships and investment channels could be strengthened,” it said.

Meanwhile, the CBN Governor, Olayemi Cardoso, emphasised the importance of engaging directly with businesses to understand the opportunities and constraints affecting financial activity between Nigeria and China.

Cardoso underscored the importance of translating stakeholder engagement into a clearer understanding of the financial and institutional issues requiring attention.

He said particular attention would be paid to opportunities that could inform efforts to develop deeper, more accessible financial markets.

Deputy Governor for Economic Policy at the CBN, Philip Ikeazor, in his opening remarks, set out the objectives of the engagement.

Ikeazor said that it was important to translate stronger macroeconomic fundamentals into increased investment and more developed financial markets.

The Nigerian Ambassador to the People’s Republic of China, Lt.-Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau (rtd), also addressed participants.

Other speakers included Chairperson of Blue Diamond Group, Festus Mbisiogu, and Chairperson of CIG Motors, Chief Diana Chen, who brought perspectives from businesses operating across the Nigeria–China corridor.

At the heart of the engagement was an interactive session in which participants discussed opportunities for greater financial activity and the practical challenges encountered in conducting transactions between the two countries.

Issues raised included the need for more efficient cross-border payment arrangements, stronger banking connectivity, and the potential benefits of a larger Nigerian banking presence in China.

These were considered alongside broader opportunities to facilitate financial flows and to improve access to financial services and investment opportunities in Nigeria.

The engagement also featured a presentation on Nigeria’s economic reform progress, improved macroeconomic fundamentals, and emerging investment opportunities in the country’s financial markets.

The insights gathered are expected to inform the CBN’s continued engagement with relevant financial institutions and regulatory counterparts, focusing on practical areas for cooperation within its mandate.

The Beijing roundtable is part of the CBN’s broader strategy to deepen Nigeria’s financial relationships across Asia.

Following engagements in Singapore and at the IMF/World Bank Annual meetings in Bangkok, the apex bank’s China programme includes bilateral discussions with the People’s Bank of China.

It also includes engagement with the leadership of the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC), and meetings with Nigerian and Chinese businesses.

The programme will also extend to Guangzhou, where the CBN will hold a listening session with the Nigerian business community.

This is to better understand financial challenges and explore opportunities to strengthen remittance channels and facilitate investment in Nigeria. (NAN)