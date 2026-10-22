NHRC Orders Probe into Alleged Misconduct At Uyo Office

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has ordered an immediate investigation into allegations of unprofessional conduct by its personnel at the Akwa Ibom State office in Uyo following a video circulating on social media.

The commission said the allegations were being treated with serious concern, stressing that its personnel were expected to uphold the highest standards of professionalism and respect for the rights and dignity of complainants, irrespective of provocation.

In a statement issued on Thursday by its Director of Corporate Affairs and External Linkages, Fatimah Agwai Mohammed, the NHRC said its Executive Secretary, Chief Tony Ojukwu, had directed an immediate investigation to establish the facts surrounding the incident.

It said appropriate administrative action would be taken in accordance with existing rules if any infraction was established.

The commission emphasised that its responsibility to protect human rights must begin with the treatment of people who approach its offices for assistance, adding that every complainant deserved to be treated with dignity, respect and professionalism.

“Our professional training is that at no point in time should a complainant be charged against even if there is provocation,” the statement said.

The NHRC reiterated its commitment to ensuring accessible, free, timely and accountable service delivery, urging members of the public experiencing difficulties in accessing its offices to report such cases through its toll-free line, 6472.

The commission’s response follows the circulation of the video alleging misconduct at its Uyo office, with the investigation expected to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and determine whether any disciplinary action is warranted.