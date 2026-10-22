Senate Probes Varsity Governing Councils, Seeks NUC Reform

*Moves to check alleged illegal management structures in public, private institutions

*Backs research fund with 20% of Nigerian Content Fund

*Warns FG over Aiyetoro’s destruction by ocean surges

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Senate on Thursday moved to investigate the governing structures of public and private universities across Nigeria over alleged violations of statutory requirements, as it intensified efforts to strengthen regulatory oversight, improve research funding and protect vulnerable coastal communities from environmental devastation.

The upper chamber resolved to constitute an ad hoc committee to investigate Tansian University, Umunya, Anambra State, and other tertiary institutions following allegations that some universities had adopted management structures inconsistent with established governance regulations.

The decision followed a motion by Senator Victor Umeh (Anambra Central), who raised concerns about the alleged operation of corporate-style management structures, including managing directors and executive directors, in some private universities.

The development came during consideration of the National Universities Commission Act, 2026 (SB. 1056), sponsored by Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele, which seeks to strengthen the regulatory authority of the National Universities Commission (NUC) over the establishment, administration, monitoring and management of universities and other degree-awarding institutions.

Umeh alleged that Tansian University had failed to comply with existing regulatory provisions despite sanctions imposed by the NUC.

According to him, rather than operate a board of trustees as required, the institution was allegedly headed by an executive director who exercised powers to appoint and dismiss vice-chancellors at will.

He argued that such practices undermined established university governance standards and weakened the commission’s capacity to enforce compliance.

Responding, Senate President Godswill Akpabio called for a comprehensive investigation to establish whether the university and other institutions had violated applicable laws.

“This consideration of the bill does not preclude our committees on Basic and Tertiary Education from bringing to the Senate the university so named for necessary action,” he said.

Akpabio specifically called for an ad hoc committee to “investigate where it got its powers from to have directors”.

He warned against allowing alleged regulatory breaches to persist until the proposed legislation came into force.

“Even before the law takes effect, we must bring erring private and public universities to order so that we don’t end up degrading the standards of education this country,” the Senate President said.

He further warned that weaknesses in university administration could undermine public confidence in Nigerian academic qualifications and the credibility of certificates awarded by the institutions.

The proposed legislation seeks to modernise the legal framework for university regulation, strengthen accreditation and enforcement mechanisms, improve institutional governance and update the composition and functions of the NUC governing board.

Presenting the bill on behalf of Bamidele, Senate Chief Whip Tahir Monguno said the existing law required an overhaul to reflect the expansion of private universities, technological advancement, globalisation and changing national development priorities.

The bill was referred to the Senate Committee on Tertiary Institutions and TETFund, which was given four weeks to report back.

In a related development, the Senate passed for second reading a bill seeking to establish a National Research and Innovation Development Fund, with a proposed annual allocation of 20 per cent of the Nigerian Content Development Fund.

Sponsored by Bamidele and presented by Monguno, the proposed legislation seeks to bridge funding and coordination gaps in research, support indigenous technology and facilitate the commercialisation of locally developed inventions.

Monguno said Nigeria possessed the universities, polytechnics, research institutes and technology entrepreneurs needed to drive innovation but lacked a sustainable framework to coordinate research activities and translate discoveries into commercially viable products.

“The importance of research and innovation to national development cannot be overemphasised. In a rapidly evolving global economy driven by science, technology, industrial advancement and the application of knowledge, the capacity of a nation to generate ideas, develop indigenous technologies and translate research findings into practical solutions is critical to its economic competitiveness and prosperity,” he said.

He added that the proposed fund would ensure that research extended beyond academic publications and laboratory experiments.

“It recognises that research should not remain confined to academic publications or institutional laboratories, but should be translated, where viable, into goods, services, technologies and practical solutions capable of improving the lives of Nigerians,” Monguno said.

Under the bill, the fund would receive 20 per cent of the Nigerian Content Development Fund annually, alongside government appropriations, grants, donations, investment income and proceeds from patents and commercialisation.

Its resources would support research grants, infrastructure, product development, indigenous technology, intellectual property protection and technology transfer. Administrative expenditure would be capped at 25 per cent of the annual contribution from the Nigerian Content Development Fund.

Contributing, Senator Samson Ekong lamented the country’s neglect of research and innovation.

“Research and innovation, we would have gone far in this country if we had taken these two aspects of education seriously,” he said.

He asked: “How do we catch up when we ignore research, when we ignore innovation?”

The bill was also referred to the Committee on Tertiary Institutions and TETFund for consideration and a report within four weeks.

Meanwhile, the Senate has urged the Federal Government to urgently intervene to prevent further destruction of Aiyetoro community in Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State by Atlantic Ocean surges.

The resolution followed a motion sponsored by Senator Dayo Faduyile, who raised concerns over the destruction of homes, schools, healthcare facilities and other public infrastructure.

Lawmakers noted reports indicating that approximately 80 per cent of buildings in the coastal community had been lost to sea incursion, threatening residents’ livelihoods, cultural heritage and continued habitation.

The Senate called on the Federal Ministry of Environment, the Niger Delta Development Commission, the Ondo State Government and the Ondo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission to collaborate on a comprehensive shoreline protection programme.

It also demanded a transparent review of previous and ongoing shoreline protection contracts to establish their funding, implementation status, outstanding obligations and completion timelines.

The chamber further urged the National Emergency Management Agency and relevant state authorities to provide the affected residents with safe water, healthcare assistance and temporary shelter.

Amending the motion’s prayers, Ekong called for the inclusion of affected communities in Akwa Ibom South in the proposed federal intervention.

Supporting the amendment, Akpabio stressed the need for a broader national approach to shoreline protection.

“Some of these things are above the resources of the state, and that is why these issues are being brought here to the Senate,” he said.

The Senate mandated its Committees on Environment, Niger Delta Development Commission and Special Duties to monitor implementation and report back within four weeks.

The Committee on Legislative Compliance was also directed to monitor adherence to the resolutions.