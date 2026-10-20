  • Monday, 19th October, 2026

Minister, IOCs to Chart Path to Additional Barrels at NAPE Meeting 

Business | 2 seconds ago

Peter Uzoho 

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, regulators, international and indigenous operators will converge next month to deliberate on how Nigeria can increase oil and gas production and unlock more reserves.

The conference is organised by the Nigerian Association of Petroleum Explorationists (NAPE)  at its 44th Annual International Conference and Exhibition, scheduled for November 8 to 12, 2026, in Lagos. It is themed: “Unlocking More Barrels: Driving Reserves Growth through Exploration, Local Capabilities and Adaptive Technologies.”

President of NAPE, Mrs Olajumoke Ajayi, announced the programme at a press conference in Lagos, saying this year’s edition comes at a critical juncture as Nigeria seeks to increase hydrocarbon reserves and production, strengthen energy security, attract new investments and maximise value from its petroleum resources.

Ajayi said the theme was built around three interconnected priorities that must align to deliver growth.

She said Nigeria has substantial hydrocarbon potential, but translating potential into reserves requires renewed exploration beyond existing discoveries, deployment of appropriate technologies and an operating environment that attracts and retains capital.

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