  • Monday, 19th October, 2026

SEEPCO Trains 35 A’Ibom Youths on Underwater Welding

Business | 2 seconds ago

Peter Uzoho 

Sterling Oil Exploration & Energy Production Company Limited (SEEPCO) has sponsored a 20-week highly specialised underwater welding training programme for the first batch of youths in 31 local government areas of Akwa Ibom state.

The programme offers the 35 youths nominated by their respective LGAs and the state government access to one of the most prestigious, technically demanding and expensive specialised training pathways in the marine and offshore industries.

Speaking at the inauguration, the Dean of Commissioners and Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Frank Archibong, commended SEEPCO for the investment.

He praised the company’s commitment to developing young people through opportunities that can improve their prospects and strengthen local technical capacity.

The Senior Base Manager of Sumedha Energy Limited, SEEPCO’s Joint Venture arm, Fabian Ebri, described the programme as a significant investment in specialised skills development. 

He encouraged the trainees to demonstrate dedication, uphold professional standards, take safety requirements seriously and make the most of the opportunity provided through the sponsorship.

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