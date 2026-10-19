Kebbi Gov’s Aide Empowers 400 Vulnerable Persons in Zuru, Boosts Support for Tinubu, Idris

Onuminya Innocent in Birnin Kebbi

No fewer than 400 vulnerable persons in Rafin Zuru Ward of Zuru Local Government Area of Kebbi State have benefited from a financial empowerment programme initiated by the Special Adviser on Communication and Strategy to Governor Nasir Idris, Abdullahi Idris Sadaukin Zuru.

The beneficiaries, comprising aged men and women, widows, youths and women traders, each received between N10,000 and N20,000 under the “Sadaukin Zuru Empowerment Initiative for the Needy” to meet basic needs and boost small business capital.

The empowerment, held at the weekend in Zuru, was aimed at cushioning the current economic challenges and supporting low-income earners to sustain their livelihoods and improve household income.

Speaking at the event, Sadaukin Zuru said the initiative was inspired by the leadership style of Governor Nasir Idris, whom he described as a model of compassion and generosity.

He thanked Governor Idris for the opportunity to serve in his administration and for encouraging political appointees to give back to their communities.

He also commended the Commissioner for Agriculture, Alhaji Shehu Muazu Haruna, for his support towards the success of the programme.

Speaking on behalf of stakeholders of Zuru Emirate, a member of the Kebbi State Executive Committee, Alhaji Muhammad Maikudi Saleh, said the Governor’s investment in infrastructure, education, healthcare and agriculture has inspired others to emulate him.

Saleh said the empowerment programme was a practical demonstration of the All Progressives Congress (APC) government’s commitment to inclusive growth and welfare of the people.

Also speaking, the APC Chairman in Zuru Local Government Area, Alhaji Abubakar Abiola, congratulated Sadaukin Zuru for following the footsteps of Governor Idris, describing the Governor as the “General Commander of welfare and generosity.”

He urged beneficiaries to use the cash support judiciously to expand their businesses and improve their living conditions, stressing that empowerment remains key to poverty reduction.

The event, which attracted politicians, Kauran Gwandu support groups, market women, youth organisations, students and associates from Niger, Sokoto and Zamfara States, ended with stakeholders reaffirming their support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Idris for continuity in 2027.