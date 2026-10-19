Niger Delta Youths Ready to Protect Oil, Gas Pipelines, Says Group

The United Niger Delta Congress (UNDC) said at the weekend that Niger Delta Youths were prepared to assume national responsibilities in critical areas of the economy.

It said youths of Niger Delta were ready to partner federal government in the protection of oil and gas pipelines in the region.

At a media briefing in Abuja, the group affirmed that youths in the region have shown that such responsibilities, including the security of pipelines, can be entrusted to them.

Speaking at the news conference, Niger Delta Youth activist, Mallam Julius Obi, said the Niger Delta is safer while the nation’s crude is flowing based on the fact that youths in the region are doing the job.

He said that being a youth should not be a disqualification from strategic national assignments but when matched with preparation and character, a national asset.

“We are calling on the federal government to note that Nigeria is full of young men and women who are prepared, disciplined and ready to carry out national responsibilities.

“We urge the federal government to keep opening the doors of strategic national service to young Nigerians who have earned trust the only way it can be earned, by delivery,” Obi said.

The group commended President Bola Tinubu for sustaining the security reforms in the oil and gas industry and the the National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, for coordinating the protection of the nation’s pipelines, and the management of NNPCL for providing the enabling environment