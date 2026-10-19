Lagos to Host African Neurodiversity Conference as Experts Push for Action Beyond Awareness

The Association of Nigerian Educational Psychologists (ANEP) will host educators, psychologists, therapists, researchers, parents, school leaders, and other professionals from Nigeria and beyond at the first edition of the African Neurodiversity Conference (TANC), from October 20-21. The two-day event, focused on translating growing awareness of neurodiversity into practical action, will be held at Children’s International School, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

According to a statement issued by the organisers, TANC 2026 will hold the theme “Shifting Minds, Implementing Actions. The conference will examine practical approaches to supporting neurodivergent children, young people and adults in schools, families, workplaces and communities.

The statement signed by Olamide Akinleye explained that ANEP is putting this conference together, realising that despite the increasing public conversations about autism, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), dyslexia, learning difficulties and other forms of neurodiversity are increasing in Nigeria, many families, schools and organisations still lack the knowledge, resources and structures required to provide appropriate support.

It quoted the President of ANEP and host of the conference, Mrs Eniola Shakirah Ayinde-Olajobi, as saying that “TANC 2026 is intended to help close the gap between awareness and meaningful intervention. We have talked about awareness for years. The question now is: what are we going to do differently? TANC is about moving beyond conversations to practical strategies, collaboration and action that can make a difference in schools, families, workplaces and communities.”

Experts expected at the conference include Dean of Education at the University of California, Prof. Julie Washington; Dr Martin Bloomfield of Beyond Inclusion, United Kingdom; and Prof. Bolanle Olawuyi of the University of Ilorin, among others. The experts will discuss neurodiversity, education, advocacy, assessment, inclusion, and family support at this conference, where they will also explore the roles schools, parents, professionals, organisations, and young people can play in creating better environments for improved support and understanding for neurodivergent people.

The conference will also host a Young Minds Forum, designed to help students learn about neurodiversity and become advocates for greater understanding and inclusion among their peers.

Participating schools will also be encouraged to establish neurodiversity clubs to sustain engagement and advocacy beyond the conference.

Other sessions will focus on the experiences of parents raising neurodivergent children and the practical challenges schools encounter in identifying and supporting learners with different educational and developmental needs.

Ayinde-Olajobi said the association hopes the conference will help build a community of educators, families and professionals equipped to provide more effective support for neurodivergent people.