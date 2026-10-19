Ensure Our Safety During Campaigns, Yilwatda Charges APC Intelligence, Security Committee

Adedayo Akinwale and Amina Hassan

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda has charged the Directorate of Intelligence and Security of the APC Presidential Campaign Council (APC-PCC) to ensure the safety of members during the electioneering campaigns.

Yilwatda who was represented by the Deputy National Secretary of the party, Prof. Abdulkarim Kana gave the charge on Monday in Abuja during the inauguration of the committee.

He noted that the subcommittee is the first to convene a meeting and set up its operational substructures ahead of the main campaign council.

The chairman noted: “This committee, I think, is the most hero-studded committee of all the committees. And you’ve proven yourselves to be most serious.

“It is the first committee to convene this kind of meeting, a gathering in operation of the substructures of the main committee of the campaign council. I think it’s a huge clap for yourselves.”

Yilwatda commended members for self-organising even before funding allocations were made to directorates.

“Even before the finance committee started to think of how much to allocate to the directorates, you organized yourselves. I must commend you,” he said.

The chairman charged the subcommittee on its critical role as campaigns commence, noting that the election is a few days away.

He added: “Before we leave, you must ensure that the venue is safe and secure. When we are there, you must ensure that we are safe and protected. When we need to go and come back, you must ensure that the paths and roads are also secure.

“So this is the purpose of your committee. It is a committee that will be there ahead of us. It will be there while we are there. It will also be there after we leave.”

Also, Director, Intelligence and Security, Gen. Sarkin Bello (rtd) described the assignment as a national exercise that demands discipline, sound judgement and commitment to the safety of the principal and the integrity of the democratic process.

“Our responsibility is to ensure that the campaign communicates the President’s record, priorities and vision accurately with dignity and with respect to the Nigerian electorate,” Bello said.

He noted that a nationwide presidential campaign involves extensive travels, large gatherings and rapidly changing circumstances, requiring alertness without alarmism.

“We must remain conscious of risks associated with public gatherings, crowd management, misinformation, criminal activity and communal tensions,” he said.

Bello added: “Our duty is to protect the people and not to threaten them, to preserve order, not to create fear, and to support a peaceful democratic process.”

On his part, Minister of Defence and Secretary of the Directorate, Gen. Christopher Musa said security is paramount to the success of the campaign, noting that the opposition will use economy and insecurity as campaign issues.

He said the return of the President is assured but the Directorate must provide the enabling environment, ensure peaceful campaigns, and work with the Information Directorate to project the President’s achievements, especially against misinformation on social media.

“Working as a team is the most critical aspect for us, because if we’re divided, we can’t achieve anything,” Musa said.