  • Monday, 19th October, 2026

ALX Africa Collaborates to Drive Employability Skills among Youth

Business | 2 seconds ago

Emma Okonji

ALX Africa is collaborating with NGOs, training foundations and development partners from across Nigeria to build employability skills among Nigerian youth and to turn their investments into profitable and measurable outcomes. 

To achieve this, ALX Africa hosted a roundtable in Lagos, that brought together,

foundations, NGOs and development partners from across Nigeria to discuss how ideas could be developed, nurtured and implemented to achieve measurable results.

Speaking at the forum, the Regional Manager, Western Central Africa at ALX Africa, Ruby Igwe, stressed the need for employable skills among Nigerian youth, adding that there is huge investment going into youth skills and employability in Nigeria. She however said too many programmes don’t deliver the jobs and change their promise.

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