  • Monday, 19th October, 2026

Coy Deepens Innovation Pipeline With Launch of Malt

Business | 2 seconds ago

Rite Foods Limited is advancing its innovation drive with the introduction of LIDA Malt Classic, a new non-alcoholic malt beverage developed to expand consumer choice and strengthen the company’s presence in Nigeria’s competitive beverage market.

Anchored on the proposition “LIDA Malt. Made for You,” the brand reflects the company’s approach to innovation, driven by an understanding of consumer preferences and a commitment to developing products that fit naturally into everyday life.

Speaking during the programme, Ekuma Eze, Head of Corporate Affairs and Sustainability at Rite Foods Limited, said the introduction of LIDA Malt reflects the company’s continued commitment to product development, quality and responding to evolving consumer expectations.

He noted that Rite Foods’ innovation journey is reflected in its expanding portfolio, which includes Bigi Carbonated Soft Drinks, available in 13 variants; Bigi Premium Drinking Water; Sosa Fruit Drink, with five variants; and Fearless Energy Drink.

“Product innovation requires us to understand the market, respond to consumer preferences and continually explore opportunities to expand our offerings. With LIDA Malt, we are extending our beverage portfolio into another category while maintaining our focus on quality, consumer relevance and locally manufactured products,” Eze said.

Beyond product development, Rite Foods has continued to explore innovative approaches to brand engagement, manufacturing and sustainability.

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